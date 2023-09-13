Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un arrived in Russia’s far-east today to meet President Vladimir Putin after a days-long journey by armoured train. After arriving at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, a remote spaceport, Kim said he would back Moscow’s “sacred fight” against the “hegemonic forces” of the West.

This support from North Korea could mean supplying arms to Russia for the war in Ukraine in exchange for help with its battered economy. It could also mean receiving help with North Korea’s own space program, which analysts say is a cover for rocket development. Putin suggested that Vostochny could be used for future North Korean satellite launches.

The two leaders shared a state dinner alongside other senior officials from both sides, after which Kim began the journey by train back to North Korea, according to Russian state media.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Searchers race to recover bodies in Libya as death toll from flooding hits 5,100

Search teams continued to comb streets, destroyed buildings and the sea today to look for bodies in the Libyan city of Derna after the massive Sunday flood that killed at least 5,100 people.

Mediterranean Storm Daniel caused deadly flooding this weekend in many towns of eastern Libya, but Derna was the worst-hit. As much as a quarter of the city has disappeared, emergency officials said. Aid workers who reached the city described devastation.

The number of deaths was likely to increase since teams are still collecting bodies. At least 9,000 people are still missing.

Open this photo in gallery: General view of Derna city in Libya, following heavy rainfall, Sept. 13, 2023.ESAM OMRAN AL-FETORI/Reuters

Biden’s popularity in negative territory as he fights for pole position in presidential election

The U.S. President’s key policies have the support of the majority of voters, while the country’s economy is growing and inflation remains relatively low. His likely major opponent, meanwhile, is facing 91 charges in four upcoming criminal trials. And yet, Joe Biden is perpetually facing negative approval ratings. Polling shows him roughly tied with former president Donald Trump in a prospective rematch.

Earlier this week, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened an impeachment inquiry into Biden in a bid to connect him to the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden. But despite it all, the President is still on a path to claim his party’s nomination, setting the stage for an odd election, where a candidate accused of criminality faces off with one who inspires widespread ambivalence.

The reasons for this include: Biden’s age, his history as a compromise candidate, and the country’s increasing polarization. Adrian Morrow reports.

Ottawa unveils first deal for new housing accelerator fund in London, Ont.

London, Ont. became the first city in Canada to sign a new deal under the new national housing accelerator fund today. The agreement should lead to more than 2,000 new housing units to be built in the municipality over the next three years. The $4-billion accelerator program was first announced in the 2022 federal budget but applications weren’t accepted until July.

London’s proposal allows for the building of high-density housing developments without the need for rezoning and allows four units to be built on a single property even in low-density neighbourhoods. London will receive $74-million toward the housing projects.

As well, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a challenge to other mayors to “step up with their proposals” and “build more homes faster.” The London announcement comes as the Liberals are facing huge pressure to respond to a housing shortage in Canada.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Complexities of finding source of Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak: Health investigators and scientists are diving deep into food and fecal samples to zero in on the cause of an ongoing E. coli outbreak affecting Calgary daycares, but experts say definitive answers may be difficult to determine.

Responders dig for bodies in Moroccan mountain villages after quake: Bulldozers and responders have been digging through the wreckage around the clock in the village of Imi N’Tala high up in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, in the hopes of finding the eight to 10 corpses still underneath.

Criminal cases in Ontario on verge of collapse: Staffing problems and courthouse mould problems could cause hundreds of criminal cases in Ontario to be thrown out for excessive delay. Sean Fine reports.

Hurricane Lee makes its way to Atlantic Canada: Hurricane Lee is forecast to shift north today and then accelerate toward Eastern Canada where much of its strength is expected to weaken into a post-tropical storm once it reaches cooler sea-surface temps, according to the Canadian Hurricane Centre.

Apple is swapping its Lightning cable for USB-C: You can thank Europe for this change. Apple has long championed its proprietary Lightning connector for iPhones even though pretty much no one else used it. Now the company is switching to USB-C cables, which can carry more power so laptops can be charged faster. It’s also slimmer than boxy USB-A plugs, making them a better fit for newer devices that keep getting smaller.

MARKET WATCH

S&P 500, TSX edge higher as U.S. CPI cements bets for Fed pause

The S&P 500 and Canada’s TSX ended modestly higher today as data showing a moderate increase in consumer prices in August cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged in September. Consumer-related stocks led gains in Canada thanks to strong earnings from two of the country’s retailers, including Dollarama.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 55.86 points at 20,278.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 70.46 points at 34,575.53.The S&P 500 index was up 5.54 points at 4,467.44, while the Nasdaq composite was up 39.98 points at 13,813.59.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.80 cents US compared with 73.75 cents US on Tuesday.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

By making players show him their phone photos, Mike Babcock shows them who’s boss

“Maybe Babcock and his guys can do one of those intimacy exercises they do on BuzzFeed that tells you if you and your partner should get married. Again - that’s another thing I would rather do with Mike Babcock than show him a photo of that spot on my neck I’m trying to figure out if I should be worried about.” – Cathal Kelly

LIVING BETTER

Here’s why plant-based desserts are a piece of cake

Traditionally, baked goods have often relied on eggs and dairy products. But there’s no reason baked treats need to contain animal products. There are plenty of plant-based butters, milks and egg-replacements that do the job of moistening, binding or leavening. This caramel apple cake with oatmeal cookie crumble uses vegetable oil and plant-based butter and applesauce to do the usual animal products’ work. Get the full recipe.

TODAY’S LONG READ

When every minute counts

Open this photo in gallery: Thao Sindall monitors a patient after administering an anesthetic, at the trauma bay of the emergency care centre, at Sunnybrook Hospital, in Toronto, on Aug. 16, 2023.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Since 2005, Thao Sindall has been a registered nurse at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, a large hospital complex in Toronto, with three campuses. Located in the campus in north Toronto, the Tory Trauma Program treats about 2,000 trauma patients each year.

When she was 17 years old, Sindall had the experience that led her to becoming a nurse. Her 20-year-old brother was rushed to the trauma centre at St. Michael’s Hospital after a car accident. In the week leading to his death in hospital, he was treated for his injuries in intensive care.

“The nurses took care of him like he was their family member and that gave us a bit of solace, my mom and I, to go home, have a rest for the night, knowing that he’d be cared for,” said Sindall. Nurses across the country have endured hardship over the past few years, but for Sindall, being able to care for people on the “worst day of their life,” is the part of the job she finds most rewarding. The Globe followed the trauma nurse on her 12-hour shift.

Evening Update is written by Prajakta Dhopade. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.