Evening Update: Voters head to the polls in the United States; Ontario reveals new criteria for COVID-19 restrictions

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Many American voters are anxious as their divided nation heads to the polls

It’s Election Day in the United States: Keep up-to-date with our live news file here.

Story continues below advertisement

Many Americans who lined up before dawn to vote are exhausted from constant crises, uneasy because of volatile political divisions and anxious about what will happen next. For the almost 102 million who cast ballots early, the struggle is not in deciding between President Donald Trump or his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden. It’s will their vote count? Will the loser accept the result?

You can watch Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s presidential battle, state by state, on the results map here.

Here are some of today’s developments:

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says diplomats will be ready to help Canadians living south of the border if there’s trouble in the United States after election day.

A judge has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to conduct a sweep of some processing facilities to ensure no ballots have been held up.

The FBI is investigating reports in several U.S. states of robocalls made to potential voters in an apparent effort to suppress the vote.

A panel of federal appeals court judges has rejected an eleventh-hour Republican effort to bar election day drive-thru voting in Houston.

Read more:

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

The latest in coronavirus: Ontario’s new restriction criteria, mask guidance from Theresa Tam and more

Ontario has unveiled detailed criteria for a new system of tiered COVID-19 restrictions that will see shuttered businesses reopen in the hot spots of Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel and York Regions, although Toronto has asked for more time. The framework outlines five stages for imposing public-health measures in different regions, with the goal of providing clarity for businesses and avoiding blanket closings.

Story continues below advertisement

The measures come as Ontario reported a record of 1,050 new cases.

Premier Doug Ford said on Tuesday that Ottawa, Peel and York will see their modified “Stage 2” restrictions lift Saturday at 12:01 a.m., with new capacity limits and restricted hours for indoor dining and gyms. Toronto will ease restrictions a week later, on Nov. 14.

In other news, the country’s Chief Public Health Officer, Theresa Tam, announced new recommendations for non-medical masks, saying they should comprise two layers of tightly woven fabric such as cotton or linen, plus a third layer of a “filter-type fabric.”

In Saskatchewan, wearing masks will become mandatory on Friday in indoor public places Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert.

The town of Aylmer, Ont., has declared a state of emergency ahead of what police are calling an “anti-masking freedom march” against COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday.

Opinion: Ultimately, selfishness is behind the latest COVID-19 surge - Gary Mason

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa says new bill will raise more than $800-million a year from streaming services

The federal government has tabled changes to the Broadcasting Act that it says will require online streaming services to contribute as much as $830-million a year toward Canadian content by 2023.

Bill C-10 would expand the authority of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to include online streaming services such as Crave, Netflix and Disney Plus.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Update on the Vienna attack: More details have emerged about the suspect who rampaged in Vienna armed with an automatic rifle and a fake explosive vest yesterday, fatally shooting four people before he was killed by police. He was identified as Kujtim Fejzulai, a 20-year-old dual citizen of Austria and North Macedonia with a previous terror conviction for attempting to join the Islamic State group in Syria. Authorities said today there was no indication of a second attacker involved.

Ant Group’s blockbuster IPO suspended: China has suspended Ant Group’s US$37-billion stock market listing, thwarting the world’s largest IPO with just days to go, in a dramatic move that left investors and bankers scrambling for answers.

Story continues below advertisement

MARKET WATCH

North American stock markets rebounded for a second day from last week’s large losses on hopes that the long and contentious U.S. election ends in a clear outcome.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 242.28 point, or 1.54 per cent at 15,939.15 in a broad advance, with financial and tech sectors leading gainers.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 554.98 points or 2.06 per cent to 27,480.03, the S&P 500 index added 58.92 points or 1.78 per cent to end at 3,369.16, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 202.96 points or 1.85 per cent at 11,160.57.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINT

Story continues below advertisement

In Nova Scotia, we seem to have forgotten that fishermen are all in the same boat

“Yes, First Nations need more access to the fisheries to bring themselves closer to the goal of a moderate livelihood, and as settlers, we must own our part in a history of systemic oppression and abuse. But access to the lobster fishery needs to take place inside federal conservation guidelines, governed by a body for whom lobsters are the first concern.” - Susan Beaton, commercial lobster boat captain

LIVING BETTER

A group of 16 Canadian artists is getting behind a social media campaign to raise awareness of hand gestures that may be used by people experiencing abuse in the home. The Signal for Help campaign was introduced earlier this year as a way for people to discreetly communicate over video call that they would like someone to check on them. Each artist created their own interpretation of the hand gestures, which involves showing the palm toward the camera, tucking in the thumb and folding the fingers forward on top of it.

Open this photo in gallery A detail of artist Alanna Cavanagh’s “Signal for Help” Alanna Cavanagh

TODAY’S LONG READ

The only ‘mommy juice’ I drink now is coffee: here’s why I got sober

Story continues below advertisement

I wonder why quitting alcohol took me this long. My hangovers have always been ferocious. I would curl up in the fetal position, order a large pizza and try to fill in the blank parts of my memory from the night before. While waiting for the throbbing headache and waves of nausea to end, I’d Google, “can you die from a hangover?” (The answer is no, you can’t, because if you could I would be long gone.)

Having a baby last year made the prospect of an epic hangover even more daunting. As the saying goes, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results.” Yet here I was poisoning myself again and again. Why did I have no control?

My last hangover was a doozy. My daughter was seven months old and I was looking forward to a night out. I told myself I was only going to have a couple of drinks but then proceeded to guzzle Champagne, a Manhattan, a few glasses of white and red wine and a few shots of something I can’t remember. The next morning my hangover was so bad that I remember looking at my daughter and wishing she would go back to sleep or that we’d left her with the babysitter. I was overcome with guilt: How could I wish my beautiful daughter away? And that is the day I decided to take control and stop drinking. Read Amanda Finlayson’s full essay here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.