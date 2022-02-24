Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war: New sanctions announced by Canada and the United States, plus more

Russia invaded Ukraine from three directions on Thursday, advancing toward the capital city of Kyiv in the first hours of what has the potential to be the biggest conflict Europe has seen since the Second World War.

Canada and Western allies including the United States are preparing to place further sanctions on Russian banks and oligarchs and impose technology export bans to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invasion. But they stopped short of kicking Russia out of the SWIFT system for processing international financial transactions or imposing new sanctions on that country’s crucial oil and gas industry.

In addition to further sanctions, Canada has placed 3,400 military personnel on standby to be deployed to Europe if necessary, Defence Minister Anita Anand said.

Canada has evacuated all its diplomats from Ukraine to Poland, including ambassador Larisa Galadza, a government source says, as Russia’s invasion proceeds. Meanwhile, Ottawa is being urged to expel Russia’s ambassador Oleg Stepanov in the wake of the unprovoked attack.

Opinion: “Each and every Canadian is about to be called upon to do much, much more, by accepting tax increases to improve national defence, while approving the toughest possible sanctions against Russia and bearing the cost of the Russian backlash.” - John Ibbitson

Read more:

In photos: Russia launches attacks on Ukrainian cities

Live updates: Catch up on the action and stay up-to-date on the latest events with our guide here.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Emergencies Act review committee structure rejected: The Official Opposition Conservatives have rejected the proposed makeup of a new oversight committee that will review the government’s decision to invoke special powers under the Emergencies Act. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced yesterday that the government was ending its invocation of those special powers now that cross-country blockades and protests ostensibly related to pandemic mandates have largely dissipated.

RBC kicks off banks’ earning season: Royal Bank of Canada has reported a 6-per-cent rise in first-quarter profit driven by increases in retail banking loans and wealth management fees and kept its dividend unchanged. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada report tomorrow, with the remainder of Canada’s big banks releasing results next week. Here’s what to expect.

Green light for made-in-Canada vaccine: Health Canada has authorized a COVID-19 vaccine from Quebec City-based Medicago Inc., known as Covifenz. The two-dose, plant-based vaccine is authorized for use in people aged 18 to 64.

Mysterious brain disease ruled out: An expert committee has determined there is no evidence of a mysterious neurological disease in New Brunswick, health officials announced Thursday. Instead, they found possible alternative diagnoses for 41 of a cluster of 48 patients, including Alzheimer’s disease, various forms of dementia, post-concussion syndrome and cancer.

HBC shutting Yonge-Bloor store in Toronto: Hudson’s Bay Co. is closing one of its two department store locations in downtown Toronto, the fourth Bay location to close since the company went private two years ago.

Your Ward News editor arrested: James Sears, editor of an extremist publication who was convicted of promoting hatred against women and Jews, has been arrested again after allegedly breaching the conditions of his parole.

On today’s episode of The Decibel podcast: Atlantic Canada reporter Greg Mercer discusses the long-awaited inquiry, which began this week, into the mass killing in Nova Scotia almost two years ago. He explains the criticism families and politicians have of the inquiry and what we’ve learned about the shooting and its perpetrator since it happened.

MARKET WATCH

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended sharply higher today in a dramatic reversal from the start of the session as U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia after Moscow began an all-out invasion of Ukraine. The Dow and TSX also ended in positive territory.

The S&P 500 gained 63.20 points or 1.5 per cent to 4,288.70 points, the Nasdaq Composite gained 436.10 points or 3.34 per cent to 13,473.59 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.07 points or 0.28 per cent to 33,223.83.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index added 17.76 points or 0.09 per cent to end at 20,761.93. The loonie slid to 77.93 U.S. cents.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

The Emergencies Act ends not with a bang, but with a whimper

“The PM’s decision to lift the emergency before someone else forced his hand – the Senate, the NDP in the House of Commons, the courts – was his only possible course of action. The longer the Emergencies Act remained, in the absence of an emergency, the less credible he looked.” - Globe editorial

Where does the anger go, now that the trucks are gone?

“These things don’t happen because of an ephemeral type of angst. The anger and anxiety fuelling them won’t go away just because the site has been contained and most participants have gone home.”- Robyn Urback

Turn down the racket, we’re trying to live here

“We accept going to sleep with earplugs and waking up with ground-down molars as the price of urban living. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Some enlightened cities are leading the way to a quieter future.” - Elizabeth Renzetti

TODAY’S LONG READ

Sarah Polley hopes her Jian Ghomeshi essay speaks for ‘women who choose not to come forward’

Sarah Polley in Toronto on Feb. 22, 2022.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Run toward the danger. That’s the prescription a brain specialist gave to Sarah Polley, the Canadian actress/screenwriter/director/mother of three daughters, after she’d spent three years struggling with the debilitating effects of a concussion. A damaged brain, the doctor assured her, will tell you to avoid pain, to not challenge yourself. To heal it, you have to do the opposite.

Polley, 43, has built her career on running toward dangerous subject matter: playing an incest survivor in the film The Sweet Hereafter; exploring the effects of abuse in the miniseries Alias Grace; directing a film, Stories We Tell, about the secret of her own birth. Now she’s doing it again in her first book, due March 1, a collection of deeply personal essays, titled after that doctor’s advice.

Each examines an event that was difficult to live through, let alone relive, and two are particularly newsworthy: a violent sexual encounter she says she had with disgraced radio host Jian Ghomeshi when she was 16 and he 28; and how the powers behind her series Road to Avonlea exploited her grief over her mother’s death when she was 11. Together the essays prove that there’s nothing more potentially dangerous, or more thrilling, than a woman who dares to seek and tell the truth. Read Johanna Schneller’s interview with Sarah Polley here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.