Good evening, let's start with today's top stories:

For Ukrainians Nataliya and Eduard Kulinych, the suggestion that this Friday marks the first anniversary of the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine evokes bitter laughter. It’s been nine years since their hometown, Kramatorsk – along with much of the surrounding Donbas region – was first attacked by armed men fighting under the Russian flag.

Almost everyone in Ukraine agrees their country has been at war since February, 2014, when pro-Western protesters in Kyiv overthrew the Russian-backed government of Viktor Yanukovych. Almost simultaneously, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent masked soldiers into the strategic Crimean Peninsula, in the south. The troops seized government buildings and military sites in a stealth operation that culminated with Putin declaring a month later that he had annexed Crimea to the Russian Federation. The Globe’s Mark MacKinnon speaks with those who remember the beginning of the conflict as they reflect on what could have gone differently.

Meanwhile, as the anniversary of the full-scale invasion approaches this week, China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, is in Moscow, part of what Beijing has portrayed as efforts to end the war. Putin, however, has framed the visit as a show of solidarity from his most important ally.

Israel’s national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir brings fury from the right-wing fringes to Netanyahu’s government

Itamar Ben-Gvir is a key minister in a government that has promised to more vigorously police Palestinian areas, continue demolishing what it calls illegal houses and, this week, expand Jewish settlements in Palestinian areas.

Tensions between Arabs and Jews have grown in Israeli society. Ben-Gvir has managed to cast himself as the man who can return calm and safety, in part through a savvy campaign slogan: “Who are the landlords here?” It was an appeal to a sense of homeland, and the threats to it. He has called for anyone who so much as harms civilians to be sent to the electric chair, and last year praised a soldier for killing a Palestinian in what human-rights groups called an execution in broad daylight.

In November, Benjamin Netanyahu won re-election as Prime Minister with the support of Ben-Gvir and other right-wing parties. “This election let the lion out of the cage,” said Shaul Magid, a Dartmouth College scholar. “And even Netanyahu is going to lose control.”

Ottawa working toward Roxham Road solution through talks with U.S., Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that Ottawa is working toward closing the unofficial border at Roxham Road in Quebec through talks with the United States.

He said talks on the issue are focused on the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement, but he declined to get into specifics during a news conference in Richmond Hill, Ont.

The path, between Quebec’s Eastern Townships and New York state, has allowed tens of thousands of refugees to enter Canada, prompting calls this week from Quebec Premier François Legault and Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre for Trudeau to close it.

Google AI researchers reduce error rates in key step toward future of quantum computing

Quantum computers promise to one day change the world by performing types of calculations that are mathematically out of reach of conventional digital systems. One of the challenges to making that future a reality is the fact that quantum systems can easily be disrupted by the slightest nudge from the outside world, making them highly error prone.

Now researchers at Google AI, a division of the internet search giant, have demonstrated that they can correct errors in a quantum computer at a rate that improves as the power of the computer increases. The result could offer a path to the industry’s ultimate goal: a quantum computer that can be used for a wide range of useful and economically valuable applications.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

British-born woman who joined Islamic State in Syria loses appeal: An immigration court in Britain has ruled Shamima Begum, a British-born woman who left home at 15 to join the Islamic State in Syria, has lost her appeal against the decision of the British government to revoke her citizenship.

Canadian military found Chinese monitoring buoys in the Arctic: The Canadian military found and retrieved Chinese monitoring buoys in the Arctic this past fall, a development whose public exposure adds another item to a list of pressing concerns about Beijing’s interventions in Canadian affairs, including interference in recent federal elections.

Non-binary person says OHIP discriminated against him: A non-binary person is accusing OHIP of discrimination after the Ontario government-run insurance plan denied him coverage for the gender affirming surgery he sought.

Flights to and from central Canada face delays, cancellations as winter storm sweeps in from U.S.: The blizzard conditions may cause delays to flights into and out of airports in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal on Wednesday and Thursday, Air Canada and WestJet said.

MARKET WATCH

The S&P 500 extended its losing streak to four sessions as Wall Street closed broadly down on Wednesday, with traders cautious despite the latest guidance on rate policy from the U.S. central bank showing few surprises.

The S&P 500 index was down 6.29 points or 0.16 per cent at 3,991.05, while the Nasdaq composite was up 14.77 points or 0.13 per cent at 11,507.07. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 84.50 points or 0.26 per cent at 33,045.09.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 59.31 points or 0.29 per cent at 20,193.33.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.84 cents US compared with 73.99 cents US on Tuesday.

TALKING POINTS

Jimmy Carter: A failed president but a humanitarian giant

“Inspiring, too, was his reputation as a fearless truth-teller, a man who never lied, a straight shooter who outdid even Harry Truman in that regard.” – Lawrence Martin

Emergencies Act’s freezing of bank accounts reflects wider mess at Finance Canada

“Freezing bank accounts of political enemies, the so-called ‘fringe minority’ in Mr. Trudeau’s words, without due process, was easily the worst offence in the entire saga.” – Jon Hartley

The Canadian Screen Awards have embraced gender-neutral categories – and Hollywood should, too

“The inability of awards shows to make space for all performers is neither a theoretical issue nor an attempt at political correctness.” – Mathieu Chantelois

LIVING BETTER

The skies have become more crowded as the number of low-cost airlines in the Canadian market has grown, adding much-needed competition since they launched over the past few years. However, they come with risks. You can save big but is it worth the potential hassle?

When considering an airline, look at the size of its aircraft fleet and the age of the planes. Tiny airlines are more likely to have trouble rebooking passengers because of reduced capacity and could face an increased risk of bankruptcy, leaving passengers stranded. Read more on what to consider when booking with a low-cost airline.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Psychologist Marisa Franco on the science of making and keeping friends, and why it might help you live longer

Platonic by Marisa Franco

It took the breakup of a romantic relationship for psychologist Marisa Franco to realize that the love and connection she’d been mourning could actually be found through her friendships. Her recently published book, Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make – and Keep – Friends, is the summary of her research after that revelation as well as a handbook for us all on how to get out of our own way to make new friends.

Franco spoke to The Globe about what we get wrong when it comes to forging new friendships and why we shouldn’t be afraid to make the first move.

Evening Update is written by Prajakta Dhopade.