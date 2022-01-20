Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Biden attempts to clarify remarks about ‘minor incursion’ by Russian forces into Ukraine

The Biden administration spent today trying to clarify its position about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, rattling nerves in the country ahead of a meeting tomorrow between top U.S. and Russian diplomats that many view as a last chance to prevent a war.

A day after he seemed to suggest that the United States would tolerate a “minor incursion” into Ukraine by Russian forces, President Joe Biden said the United States and its allies would respond with tough sanctions to “any” Russian aggression against its neighbour.

The consensus among military experts is that the force Russian President Vladimir Putin has assembled is too large to be explained away as any kind of training exercise. Analysts are expecting some kind of military offensive against Ukraine in the coming days and weeks.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security is warning of Moscow-backed cyberattacks on Canadian critical infrastructure as Western countries prepare economic sanctions in the growing expectation that Russia will invade Ukraine.

Opinion: Biden has vowed economic disaster for Russia if it invades Ukraine. The EU may have other ideas - Eric Reguly

Explainer: What’s the latest in Russia and NATO’s standoff over Ukraine? The story so far

The Decibel: On today’s podcast, senior international correspondent Mark MacKinnon discusses the situation with Ukraine and Russia, and why hope of a peaceful solution seems to be fading fast.

The latest COVID-19 developments: Ontario to ease restrictions, Quebec more cautious, plus more

As widely expected, Ontario Premier Doug Ford today announced an easing of restrictions, starting with increasing social gathering limits and allowing indoor dining. On Jan. 31:

Restaurants, gyms and cinemas, among others, will be allowed to reopen at 50-per-cent capacity.

Social gathering sizes will be increased to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Large venues such as hockey arenas and concert halls are allowed 50-per-cent capacity or 500 people, whichever is less.

The province plans further relaxing of public-health rules three weeks later, with most capacity limits lifted by mid-March.

Unlike Ontario, Quebec cannot begin loosening COVID-19 restrictions because the situation in the province’s hospitals remains too fragile, Premier François Legault says.

Nationally, a majority of Canada’s research universities have pushed classes online until the end of January or even later in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, leaving some campuses divided over how and when to reopen.

Somali troops committed atrocities in Tigray as new alliance emerged, survivors say

New revelations about atrocities by Somali soldiers in Ethiopia’s Tigray war are casting a spotlight on an emerging military alliance that has reshaped the Horn of Africa, weakening Western influence in a strategically important region.

The Globe and Mail has obtained eyewitness accounts of massacres by Somali troops embedded with Eritrean forces in Tigray in the early months of the war. The new evidence raises disturbing questions about a covert military alliance between Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia.

Officially, the three governments have denied any alliance. But The Globe’s investigation has provided, for the first time, extensive details of civilian killings committed by Somali soldiers allied with Eritrean forces in the region.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Pact signed on residential school records: The federal government and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation have signed an agreement that lays out how Canada will share historical documents related to residential schools. Ottawa says the transfer will take place according to a schedule that works for the centre.

Ottawa asked to scrap carbon-capture tax credit: More than 400 Canadian climate and energy scientists and academics are urging the federal government to cancel the carbon-capture investment tax credit slated for release this year, arguing it’s not an effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Four people found dead near Manitoba border: The bodies of four people, including an infant and a teen, were found in Manitoba near the United States border in what Mounties believe was a failed crossing attempt during a blizzard.

Peloton pauses production: Peloton is temporarily pausing production of its bicycle and treadmill products due to “significant reduction” in demand and to control costs, CNBC reports, pushing its shares lower.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street’s main indexes closed lower today and a rally in U.S. stocks faded late in the session as investors debated whether equities were becoming bargains after a selloff to start the year that has seen the Nasdaq fall into correction territory. Canada’s main stock index also fell, although losses were a little more modest.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 313.26 points or 0.89 per cent to 34,715.39, the S&P 500 lost 50.03 points or 1.1 per cent to end at 4,482.73 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 186.24 points or 1.3 per cent to 14,154.02.

The S&P/TSX composite index slid 146.98 points or 0.7 per cent to 21,058.18, its lowest closing level since Jan. 5. The loonie rose to 79.94 U.S. cents.

TALKING POINTS

Jason Kenney has become the Boris Johnson of Canadian politics

“Like the British Prime Minister, he seems to have put a foot wrong at almost every turn, and come to be seen as a bumbling, incompetent leader. And his handling of [the Kaycee Madu] imbroglio will do nothing to diminish that image.” - Gary Mason

A warning sign of government bloat

“Hiring so many people for advice on doing things better, and so many more to do them, suggests some carelessness about how things are done.” - Campbell Clark

Is Joe Biden doomed already after just one year?

“Comparisons to one-term president Jimmy Carter abound. Even by that measure, he’s not looking good.” - Lawrence Martin

If the BBC can move to a pay model, can the CBC be far behind?

“The CBC needs to move to a subscription model: first to wean it off of advertising, but in time to replace much of its public subsidy as well.” - Andrew Coyne

TODAY’S LONG READ

Italian plague diary: As Omicron spreads, so does my fear and Europe’s rancour over vaccines

Tuesday, Jan. 18: The number of new daily positives, if not deaths, is coming down, having apparently peaked at more than 172,000 on Jan, 6. So I wonder why we – that is, my family and I and many of our friends – are still living as if we are in effective lockdown. In our case, we never meet anyone indoors for a meal or coffee. We never visit friends inside their homes. All our groceries are delivered. While I often go out for coffee, I always drink it on the sidewalk tables.

We live in one of the world’s most beautiful cities and never use it. I wonder if we are overreacting to the Omicron wave and don’t have an easy answer, though it occurs to me that the way we live could simply be out of habit. We endured almost two years of pandemic in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries, without getting infected and have become accustomed to our defensive, indoor lifestyle.

Rome as a packed, vivacious, friendly, culturally rich city seems like a dream to me. Might be time to rediscover it – but only if the numbers co-operate. There I go again: The fear factor always wins. Read more of Eric Reguly’s pandemic diary here.

