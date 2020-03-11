Evening Update: WHO declares coronavirus pandemic, stocks tumble; Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest on the coronavirus: WHO calls it a pandemic; markets slide; Trudeau unveils relief package

The World Health Organization says the global coronavirus outbreak has become a pandemic. By reversing course and using that charged word, the UN agency sought to shock lethargic countries into pulling out all the stops. What does the designation mean in practice? Here’s what you need to know.

With officials saying that Europe has become the new epicentre, Italy’s cases soared again, to 12,462 infections and 827 deaths – numbers second only to China.

North American stocks tumble: U.S. and Canadian stocks fell sharply today, bringing total losses for two key indexes over the past three weeks to more than 20 per cent, as global markets continue to weigh the economic damage caused by the global spread of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,464.63 points or 5.9 per cent to 23,553.53, erasing yesterday’s promising rebound and leaving the blue-chip index down 21 per cent since from its highs in February, passing the 20-per-cent threshold that typically defines a bear market.

Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index dropped 688 points or 4.6 per cent to 14,270.09, and is also down 21 per cent from its highs, based on intraday levels.

The S&P 500 fell 140.89 points or 4.9 per cent to 2,741.42, bringing its overall decline since February to just shy of 20 per cent, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 392.20 points, or 4.7 per cent, to 7,952.05.

Government action: Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed a $1-billion package of new measures in response to the coronavirus outbreak, including increased health transfers to provinces and territories, a boost in research funding, and improved Employment Insurance sickness benefits for quarantined workers.

Against the backdrop of economic volatility and the sharp drop in oil prices, Finance Minister Bill Morneau will release a federal budget on Monday, March 30.

The latest Canadian cases: Ontario health officials are investigating the case of a man in his 50s who has tested positive for COVID-19 after he attended a major mining convention in Toronto earlier this month. The concern is that it may mark the start of local transmission of the virus in the province. Senior members of the industry, meanwhile, are pressing for more information. In addition, a doctor at a Hamilton cancer centre who saw patients on Monday has tested positive after returning from a trip abroad.

Airlines: WestJet Airlines is cutting seat capacity by 12 per cent and freezing spending and hiring as the COVID-19 outbreak reduces demand for air travel. "Reductions may include domestic, transatlantic, sun destinations and transborder and we will continue to adjust as demand changes,” a spokesman said. The move comes after Air Canada yesterday halted all flights to Italy until May.

Travellers: Ottawa is close to making a decision to delay the cruise ship season, which could hurt the tourist economy on both coasts but may be necessary to protect Canadians, senior government officials say. And if you’re travelling, you should be aware that insurers are updating cancellation policies to exclude coronavirus, labelling it a foreseeable reason for trip cancellations.

Sports cancellation: The world figure skating championships in Montreal, which were scheduled to run March 18-22, have been cancelled because of the spread of COVID-19.

Opinion: Shut it down: It’s time for Canada to get serious about social distancing - André Picard

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape, sexual assault

Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault in a landmark case for the #MeToo movement.

Last month, after many accusations of sexual misconduct dating back decades, Weinstein was convicted of sexually assaulting a former production assistant in 2006 and raping a one-time aspiring actress, in 2013. He faced a sentence of up to 29 years.

Iran agrees to send ‘black boxes’ from downed Ukrainian airliner to Kyiv

Iran has promised to transfer the two “black boxes” from Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 to Kyiv, more than two months after the Iranian military shot the plane out of the sky, killing all 176 people on board, including many Canadians.

Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada, said the commitment was made at a meeting of the International Civil Aviation Organization in Montreal by Farhad Parvaresh, Iran’s representative.

Mr. Pavaresh told the ICAO that Iran would deliver the flight recorders – which are expected to contain vital information about the last moments before the plane was destroyed by an anti-aircraft missile early on Jan. 8 – within 14 days.

Sanders says he’s pushing ahead despite key primary losses to Biden

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders told reporters today that he’s moving ahead with his Democratic presidential campaign, despite key primary losses to former vice-president Joe Biden last night.

Victories in four states helped Biden solidify his front-runner status and put the Sanders campaign on the ropes. The two will debate this Sunday in Arizona, ahead of the next big caucuses on March 17, when 577 delegates are up for grabs.

Analysis: “In 11 raucous days of campaigning ... the party delivered an unmistakable message: It is far more concerned with driving [U.S. President Donald] Trump from the White House than in conducting an ideological range war.” - David Shribman

Air Canada cancels order for 11 Boeing 737 Max jets: Air Canada is cancelling an order for 11 Boeing 737 Max aircraft amid ongoing production delays to the grounded jet, which continues to face questions around its safety.

David Sidoo to plead guilty in college admissions scandal: David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver and former CFL player, will plead guilty Friday to paying $200,000 (U.S.) to have someone take a college entrance exam in place of his two sons as part of an admissions cheating scheme, U.S. prosecutors say. They have agreed to recommend a sentence of 90 days in prison and a fine of $250,000 (U.S.), according to court documents.

Cuts to Alberta’s parks are an existential threat to Alberta’s identity

“Perhaps the bigger cut is the psychic slash to the time-honoured idea within Albertan politics that there is inherent value in protecting public spaces for the public good – that nature is part and parcel of a uniquely Albertan life.” - Annalise Klingbeil, former press secretary for Rachel Notley’s government

If your mortgage is up for renewal this spring, you’re likely asking what’s your best option: Should you go with a fixed or variable rate? Amid crumbling financial markets, mortgage planner Robert McLister makes the case that the odds are with variable rates. Bond market prices now imply that Canada’s key interest rate will drop a full percentage point in coming months to 0.25 per cent.

Ottawa set to declare plastics as toxic substance

Listing plastics as toxic under Schedule 1 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA) will provide the federal government with the authority to regulate and limit certain products. The Liberals campaigned during the fall election on a promise to ban some single-use plastics as early as 2021, as part of a national strategy to reduce waste and pollution. In a minority parliament, it is considered more expedient for the government to use the existing act than to curry multiparty support for new legislation regulating plastics.

In an e-mail, Environment and Climate Change Canada signalled that the government will, indeed, designate plastics as toxic. “In order to take concrete regulatory action to reduce plastic waste and pollution under CEPA, substances must first be added to Schedule 1,” the department said in an e-mail.

Bob Masterson, the president and CEO of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada, said he is disappointed the government is poised to go that route. Over the past several months, the association, whose members include petrochemical companies that produce plastics, has been urging federal officials to instead amend CEPA’s pollution-prevention provisions or introduce standalone legislation. Read Kathryn Blaze Baum’s full story here.

