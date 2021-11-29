Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest COVID-19 developments: Omicron variant in Canada, WHO warning, plus more

Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, said the province’s first two positive cases of the Omicron variant were detected after random testing at the Montreal airport when the travellers first arrived in Canada, and four more possible cases are being investigated. He called on Ottawa to implement mandatory testing for all incoming travellers to help Canada respond to this new threat,

The province and federal government are working to contact a total of 375 people who arrived in the province in the past two weeks from seven African countries that have reported Omicron activity.

Separately, a single case of the Omicron variant has been confirmed in Quebec, Health Minister Christian Dubé says. The government has contacted 115 travellers who have recently been to southern African countries to perform another PCR test and isolate themselves.

Internationally: The World Health Organization says the risk from the Omicron variant is “very high” based on early evidence, and it could lead to surges with “severe consequences.” In a technical memo to member states, the UN health agency says “considerable uncertainties” remain about the new variant that was first detected in southern Africa, but the likelihood of possible further spread around the world is high.

Meanwhile, BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson say they are working on vaccines that specifically target Omicron in case their existing shots are not effective against the new coronavirus variant.

Opinion:

Third atmospheric river forecast to drench parts of B.C.

Environment Canada is warning that up to 200 millimetres of rain could drench the central coast of British Columbia and parts of Vancouver Island through to Wednesday as a third atmospheric river hits the province.

It says heavy downpours could cause water pooling on roads and flooding in low-lying areas, with snowmelt possibly adding to increased runoff with mild temperatures at higher altitudes.

The agency is also forecasting strong southerly winds over exposed coastal sections as part of a storm packing heavy rain.

Read more:

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Twitter’s Dorsey exits CEO post: Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has stepped down as chief executive officer of the social media platform, saying it was his decision. He has been succeeded by Twitter’s current chief technology officer, Parag Agrawal, and will remain on the board until next year.

Maple syrup producers tap reserve: The Quebec Maple Syrup Producers says it is releasing half its strategic reserve to address a global shortage of the province’s “blond gold.” It will move 50 million pounds of maple syrup – worth about $150-million – on the world market by February.

Ghislaine Maxwell trial opens: The British socialite targeted young girls for sexual abuse by financier associate Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. prosecutor said today in an opening statement in New York at Maxwell’s trial on sex trafficking and other charges. Read more: Was Ghislaine Maxwell the enabler of sexual predator Epstein or his unwitting pawn?

Jury selection under way in Jussie Smollett trial: The former Empire actor, who contends he was the victim of a racist and homophobic assault in Chicago in 2019, is accused of lying to police about the alleged attack and has been charged with felony disorderly conduct.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street stocks closed higher today, regaining some of the ground lost in Friday’s selloff, as investors appeared hopeful that the Omicron coronavirus variant would not lead to lockdowns after reassurance from U.S. President Joe Biden.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 236.60 points to 35,135.94, the S&P 500 added 60.65 points to end at 4,655.27, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 291.17 points to 15,782.83.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index inched up 23.04 points to 21,148.94.

TALKING POINTS

Freeland must tread carefully in debate on Bank of Canada’s inflation mandate

“She has an important and legitimate role in the final decision. But compromising central bank independence would do more harm than any political ends would justify.” - David Parkinson

CEOs, stop whining about learning French. How can you lead if you can’t speak to your people?

“Of course, fluency is best achieved by embracing all things French. And what a slog it is to immerse oneself in French culture, said no one ever.” - Rita Trichur

Post-Cup-run comedy of errors in Montreal lands on Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin

“The Canadiens have been doing one of those Marx Brothers pratfalls down an endless stairwell. Every time you think they’ve hit the bottom, you realize there’s still another flight to go.” - Cathal Kelly

LIVING BETTER

Many producers and investors had high expectations that cannabis-infused drinks would offer new and existing users a new way to get high. But so far, reality hasn’t lived up to the hype. In today’s episode of The Decibel podcast, business reporter Irene Galea looks into what those problems are and what they could mean for the future of the industry.

TODAY’S LONG READ

WestJet’s new boss takes control as demand for travel ramps up after long pandemic slowdown

Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Harry Taylor, WestJet’s chief financial officer, becomes interim chief executive officer today at a crucial time for the country’s second-biggest airline – optimism, expectations and tensions have rarely been higher.

“What keeps me up at night is I worry about our people,” Mr. Taylor said in a phone interview from Calgary. “We have, this organization has been through as the whole world has been through a cataclysmic, catastrophic event. We were at the pointy edge, we laid off people – some permanently, some temporarily. Now we’re trying to rebuild.”

The airline is trying to hire 2,000 people to meet rising demand as travellers book flights to see family and friends or visit sun destinations again, even as pandemic rules and low staffing levels cause long lineups and frustrations at the airports. Read Eric Atkins’ full story here.

