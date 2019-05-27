Evening Update: Wilson-Raybould, Philpott to run for re-election as independents; Ontario cancels retroactive funding cuts, introduces legislation for beer in corner stores

Good evening,
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Former Liberals Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott to run as an independents in fall election
Former Liberal cabinet members Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott announced today that they will run in October’s federal election as independent candidates, Wilson-Raybould in the B.C. riding of Vancouver-Granville and Philpott in the Markham-Stouffville riding in Ontario.
Both women were considered rising stars in the Liberal Party before they resigned from cabinet over how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government handled the SNC-Lavalin affair (for subscribers).
They were expelled from the caucus this past spring after saying they had lost confidence in the government.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford cancelling retroactive cuts to municipalities
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is cancelling controversial retroactive funding cuts to municipalities, putting off reductions for public health, childcare and paramedics.
The province would keep funding levels steady in those areas, he said today, and will hold talks with municipalities on reducing costs for next year. But the announcement also appeared to leave the plans for steep cuts in place for future years.
Last week, a series of polls suggested public support for Ford has slipped dramatically.
Separately today, the Ontario government introduced legislation to end its agreement with the large-brewery-owned Beer Store that prohibits the expansion of beer sales to corner stores.
Fiat Chrysler looks to merge with Renault to create third-biggest automaker
Fiat Chrysler has pitched a merger to Renault to tackle the costs of technological and regulatory changes by creating the world’s third-biggest automaker (for subscribers). Renault said it was studying the proposal with interest and considered it friendly.
If it goes ahead, the multibillion-dollar deal would alter the landscape for auto rivals and could spur more deals.
Canadian content: The merged company would produce about 8.7 million vehicles a year. Roughly half a million of those vehicles are produced in Canada at Fiat Chrysler’s Ontario plants in Windsor and Brampton.
Analysis: “If the merger goes through, FCA will inherit Renault’s world-leading electric-car business, putting pressure on Tesla. At the same time, Renault, with FCA at its side, will be in a far stronger position to dictate the merger terms with Nissan. Renault owns 43 per cent of Nissan and has been trying to buy the whole company.” - Eric Reguly (for subscribers)
What the European elections mean for the EU and Brexit
The big winner in Britain has been the nascent Brexit Party, launched in April by Euroskeptic Nigel Farage, which is piling more pressure on the Conservative government to figure a way out of the political impasse.
Farage set up the party to protest the government’s handling of Brexit, and believes Britain should leave the EU without an exit pact.
The two parties that tried to strike a Brexit deal with the EU – the Conservatives and Labour – suffered the biggest set backs.
Throughout the rest of Europe, the rising populist and nationalist parties fell well short of overturning the political order in Brussels even though they, along with the Green parties riding the wave of worry about climate change, made gains in the European Union parliamentary elections.
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
B.C. to force patients to switch drugs to biosimilars: The British Columbia government expects to save nearly $100-million over the next three years by becoming the first in Canada to effectively force patients to switch from expensive drugs for diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease to cheaper versions called biosimilars.
Playoff action: The NHL’s Stanley Cup finals start today, with the Bruins hosting the St. Louis Blues in Boston. Check back later tonight for the scores and highlights at GlobeSports.com. And can’t wait until the Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors in Toronto Thursday for the first game of the NBA finals? Check out this position matchup breakdown.
Canada’s summer weather forecast: The Weather Network is predicting starkly different summer conditions across the country, from wet weather in Ontario and Quebec that could heighten risks of flash flooding, to hot, dry weather for most of Western Canada, raising the wildfire threat.
Tremonti leaving CBC’s The Current: Anna Maria Tremonti is stepping down from her role as host of CBC Radio One’s The Current after 16 years to dive into the digital world of podcasting. Check back later tonight to read Simon Houpt’s interview with her at tgam.ca/arts.
Baseball’s Bill Buckner dies after battle with dementia: Bill Buckner, the 1980 National League batting champion who registered more than 2,700 hits during a career that touched four decades, died today at 69 after a battle with dementia.
Canadian men out at French Open: Canada is without a player in the men’s draw at the French Open after Denis Shapovalov lost his first-round match to Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff (for subscribers). Milos Raonic and Felix Auger-Aliassime have withdrawn due to injury.
MARKET WATCH
Canada’s main stock index rose today boosted by the healthcare sector and energy stocks (for subscribers). The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 1116.62 points at 16,346.66. U.S. markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday.
TALKING POINTS
Canada’s recycling system is trash – but it’s not too late to fix it
“The real issue is that, without regulation, the economics of recycling will never make sense. For plastics producers, creating new materials is cheap; disposing of them is someone else’s problem.” - Vito Buonsante, plastics program manager at Environmental Defence Canada
B.C.'s Trans Mountain ruling champions our national interest
“The key is that this decision is a win for how this country is supposed to work, in reinforcing the importance of the separation of federal and provincial jurisdiction set out in sections 91 and 92 of the Constitution.” - Martha Hall Findlay, CEO of the Canada West Foundation
Put down the self-help books. Resilience is not a DIY endeavour
"Self-help fails because the stresses that put our lives in jeopardy in the first place remain in the world around us even after we’ve taken the ‘cures.’ ” Michael Ungar, professor of social work at Dalhousie University and a family therapist
LIVING BETTER
Are you at risk for iron deficiency? If you’re menstruating, pregnant, a vegetarian, a frequent blood donor or on long-term acid-blocking medication, the answer is yes (for subscribers). Too little iron can cause anemia and affect your brain and immune system. Iron from animal foods such as meat, fish and eggs is easily absorbed. From plant-based sources, you’ll get more iron if you eat them cooked (vegetables), sprouted (breads, grains, beans, lentils), soaked (nuts) and fermented (tempeh).
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
Mattamy billionaire Peter Gilgan talks home affordability, government interference and moving beyond housing
At 6 p.m. on a weeknight, billionaire Peter Gilgan has just arrived home. The slow elevator ride to the 43rd floor of Toronto’s Four Seasons Hotel, where he’s living while his famous penthouse suite is being transformed, gives the founder and CEO of Mattamy Homes a chance to regale me with the story of his two recent hip surgeries. A bicycling accident led to complications, but all’s well now.
In fact, a titanium hip isn’t the only shiny new thing in 68-year-old Gilgan’s life. The installation of the hip joint in March roughly coincided with the launch of Mattamy Asset Management, a new venture to broaden the reach of Canada’s largest residential home builder. Gilgan is eager to talk about that and more, but he has priorities. The elevator opens onto a vast, luxurious suite, and Gilgan heads for the kitchen. “It’s six o’clock,” he says. “That means it’s time for a cocktail.”
He pours two martinis, loads two industrial-size olives into each, and we settle in with a floor-to-ceiling view of the city stretching to the north. Globe subscribers, read the interview here.
