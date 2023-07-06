Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

After a lengthy standoff between Ontario and auto maker Stellantis, Premier Doug Ford’s government will now take on a major share of subsidies for battery factories being built in the province while putting Ottawa and Queen’s Park into much more of a partnership in their pursuit of a domestic electric-vehicle industry.

Ontario agreed to pay one-third of the costs of up to $15-billion in production subsidies for Stellantis NV and LG Energy Solution, in the deal reached this week that will resume construction on Canada’s first large-scale EV battery factory in Windsor.

The two levels of government revealed on Thursday that the same arrangement will also apply to the Volkswagen battery plant being built in St. Thomas, Ont., despite Ottawa initially committing to pay Volkswagen up to $13-billion in similar subsidies by itself. And Ford’s office indicated that it expects to share costs the same way on any future such projects.

Open this photo in gallery: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the media during a tour of the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 17, 2023.REBECCA COOK/Reuters

Canada posts surprise $3.4-billion trade deficit for goods, largest since 2020

Canada posted an unexpected merchandise trade deficit of $3.4-billion in May.

Led by a decline in energy and agriculture exports, this month’s trade deficit is the largest since October, 2020, acting as an anchor on economic growth in the second quarter. The trade deficit was down from a revised $894-million surplus in April, Statistics Canada reported Thursday. Bay Street forecasters had expected a $1.15-billion surplus that month.

Meanwhile, goods exports declined 3.8 per cent due to both falling prices and lower shipments. In volume terms, exports decreased 2.5 per cent. Imports were up 3 per cent overall and 3.5 per cent in volume terms. (A trade deficit occurs when imports exceed exports).

Open this photo in gallery: A freighter sits at anchor on the harbour as cargo containers are seen stacked at port during a strike by International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers, in Vancouver, B.C., July 4, 2023.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Former U.S. trade official Lighthizer reveals relations with Canada during NAFTA talks were at their worst since 1812 War

A new book written by former U.S. president Donald Trump’s top trade official says the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement pushed U.S.-Canada relations to their worst point since the War of 1812, including a period of months where the two countries’ negotiators weren’t even speaking with each other.

No Trade is Free, a memoir by former U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer, portrays Canada as an intransigent negotiating partner that often completely refused to engage in substantive talks during the overhaul of NAFTA, renamed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement by Trump.

At one point, he says, he even admonished Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s top advisers over the “sneaky” tactics of Canadian officials.

Open this photo in gallery: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks on as Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister for North America Jesus Seade, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer sign documents during a meeting at the Presidential Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec. 10, 2019.Henry Romero/Reuters

Canada's best story might be immigration

Want lower grocery bills? Give Canadians a more diverse retail foodscape

A silent revolution is reshaping multilateralism and leaving the West behind

Five travel photography tips from a professional

Poland is for lovers

Open this photo in gallery: “The guesthouse under the clock”, belonging to owners Marta Romanska (62) and Piotr Romanski (61). As of Dec. 2022, 90 per cent of their guests are Ukrainian couples who are separated due to the war and come to this apartment to spend a few days together.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail

At first glance, the Pensjonat Pod Zegarem, or “house under the clock,” hardly stands out on this quiet residential street in Przemysl, a picturesque city in eastern Poland near the Ukrainian border. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the guest house has become something similar; no longer a way station for visitors, but a place of nurture for Ukrainian couples torn apart by the war. They come here for a few days of respite, to reconnect and nourish each other before separating once more.

