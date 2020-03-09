Evening Update: World markets plummet on oil rout, coronavirus fears; what’s believed to be the first COVID-19 death in Canada

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Coronavirus fears, collapse in oil prices punish markets; virus-related death reported in B.C.

World markets were sent into a tailspin today from the one-two punch of the collapse in oil prices and uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak.

Oil: Saudi Arabia announced plans on the weekend to boost production and slash prices after talks between OPEC and Russia over supply cuts collapsed, sending oil prices plummeting.

“The brawl has the Saudis punishing the Russians and the Russians punishing the Americans. Of course, the oil industries of all three countries will suffer tremendously,” European bureau chief Eric Reguly writes.

The price war is also darkening the outlook for Canada’s economy.

Markets: North American markets were hammered at the open, leading to temporary technical halts in trading in both Toronto and New York, following major losses in Europe and Asia.

Canada’s main stock index fell by the most since the 2008 global financial crisis. The Toronto Stock Exchange Composite Index, which has a 15-per-cent weighting in energy stocks, closed down 1,660.78 points, or 10.27 per cent, at 14,514.24.

Wall Street also took a nose-dive: The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2,013.45 points, or 7.78 per cent, to 23,851.33, the S&P 500 lost 225.81 points, or 7.6 per cent, to 2,746.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 624.94 points, or 7.29 per cent, to 7,950.68. More than US$5-trillion of the S&P 500’s market value has been erased in recent weeks.

Compounding the oil rout was the news yesterday that 16 million people were put under lockdown in the industrial northern regions in Italy after COVID-19 cases spiked by 1,492 in 24 hours.

Opinion: “The best thing you can do for your finances right now is to keep calm and carry on.” - Rob Carrick

Coronovirus developments: A man with coronavirus has died at a seniors care home in B.C., health officials say, in what’s believed to be Canada’s first COVID-19 death. Three new cases were reported in Ontario today, bringing the provincial tally to 34 and national total to at least 69.

Canadians are now officially being advised to avoid all travel on cruise ships to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus; the Public Health Agency of Canada issued the warning.

That shift comes as this country is preparing to repatriate more than 230 Canadians quarantined on board the Grand Princess, which had been held off the coast of California. Several of Canada’s cases stem from a trip on the Grand Princess to Mexico in mid-February.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has become one of the more high-profile cases of self-quarantine, after he and a fellow congressman had contact at a political conference with a man who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Opinion: “Acknowledging fear without perpetuating it is the tightrope that public-health officials must negotiate every time they speak, and no one does it better than [B.C.'s Dr. Bonnie] Henry.” - André Picard

Huawei could be part of 5G in Canada if it was publicly traded, ex-envoy says

Chinese telecom giant Huawei should be required to set up a publicly traded company in Canada if it wants to be permitted to supply gear for this country’s 5G networks, former Canadian ambassador to China Guy Saint-Jacques told a parliamentary committee today.

Under this proposal, Huawei would then face greater disclosure and reporting requirements in Canada.

MPs have formed a committee to study Canada-China relations following the detention of two Canadians in late 2018 in apparent retaliation for the arrest in Vancouver of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the request of U.S. authorities.

The committee is holding hearings as Canada deliberates whether to exclude Huawei from 5G networks. U.S. President Donald Trump’s point man on Huawei, Robert Blair, was dispatched to Ottawa today to press the Trudeau government on barring it.

Ethiopian probe finds faults in Boeing’s 737 Max design and training

Flawed software design and inadequate training by Boeing were among the factors that may have contributed to last year’s Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people, including 18 Canadians, an Ethiopian investigation has found.

The interim report was issued a day before the first anniversary of the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. It called for future training to include flight simulator sessions to familiarize pilots with the airplane’s anti-stall flight system.

Ontario elementary teachers to return to the bargaining table Wednesday

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario and the province are set to resume contract talks on Wednesday,

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association was at the bargaining table with the government for three days last week and resumed talks today.

The union representing teachers in the French system is also set to return to negotiations tomorrow and Wednesday.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

RIP Max von Sydow: Max von Sydow, the Swedish actor who famously battled Death in a game of chess in Ingmar Bergman’s Seventh Seal and played the priest in the horror classic The Exorcist, has died at 90.

Booker endorses Biden: Former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey announced on Twitter today that he’s endorsing former vice-president Joe Biden. This follows California Senator Kamala Harris’s endorsement of Biden yesterday, while civil-rights activist Jesse Jackson says he backs Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Twitter labels Biden clip retweeted by Trump as manipulated media: Twitter used its new “manipulated media” label for the first time yesterday on a video clip of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden that was retweeted by President Donald Trump.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s exit: Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made their final appearance as senior royals at Westminster Abbey, joining the Queen and other Royal Family members for an annual Commonwealth Day service. Read more on the royal farewell: Harry, Meghan on final duty before new life.

TALKING POINTS

Trudeau has to choose a clear path forward

“Since last October’s chastening election, he hasn’t really given Canadians a clear sense of where he is headed. When he hits a fork in the road, he plows down the middle.”- Campbell Clark

UNDRIP legislation would be chaotic in this country – and the blockades prove it

“Now is not the time to create even more confusion – and undermine genuine reconciliation – by directly importing undefined international legal concepts into Canadian law.” - Brian Pallister, Manitoba Premier

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Open this photo in gallery Curling fans from Brighton and District Curling club in the Patch during the 2020 Men's Brier Curling Championship at the Leon's Centre in Kingston. (Photo by Lars Hagberg for the Globe and Mail) Lars Hagberg/The Globe and Mail

The Brier is curling’s celebration of its old-timey values and classless society

The Brier and the Patch are the two halves of this thing. The Brier is where you go to watch curling and the Patch is where you go afterward to drink about curling.

Like the Brier itself, the Patch moves around. This year, it’s directly across the street from the arena – a big, heated tent that isn’t much more than a couple of hundred folding tables, a stage and a long bar. The atmosphere is more “community centre wedding” than “Super Bowl glam’” It is Hoser Nirvana.

The Patch is where you go to mingle with the talent, which is like Tiger Woods showing up at a TGI Fridays in Augusta midway through the Masters.

Curling’s drinking culture isn’t as romanticized as it once was. Blame that (and just about everything else) on the Olympics. Once curling became a medal sport, it got respectable. But appearing in the Patch at least once is non-negotiable. Read Cathal Kelly’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.