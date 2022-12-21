Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington on his first known overseas trip since Russia invaded Ukraine 300 days ago.

U.S. president Joe Biden, who has made military support for Ukraine to contain Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s aggression his central foreign-policy priority, announced ahead of the visit that the U.S. military would give Ukraine Patriot missiles as part of the latest US$1.85-billion package of defence aid.

In addition to weapons, the White House said the two leaders will discuss sanctions on Russia and Mr. Zelensky’s call for a tribunal to prosecute Russian war criminals.

Canada’s inflation rate fell to 6.8% in November

Canada’s inflation rate eased last month, as an acceleration in grocery and rent prices was offset by a decline at the gas pump. The consumer price index rose 6.8 per cent compared to the previous year, Statistics Canada reported. That’s down from 6.9 per cent in October, although slightly ahead of economist expectations of 6.7 per cent. Here are some other highlights:

Prices fell 3.6 per cent compared to October. The price of gasoline was still 13.7 per cent higher than last November. Coffee and tea prices were up 16.8 per cent, while cereal prices rose 15.7 per cent. Groceries: Prices were up 11.4 per cent compared to the previous year

Prices were up 11.4 per cent compared to the previous year Housing: Rent was up by 5.9 per cent year-over-year, compared to a 4.7 per cent increase in October. Meanwhile, mortgage interest costs rose 14.5 per over the previous year, the largest increase since 1983.

David Parkinson opinion: Canada’s latest inflation report doesn’t provide the Bank of Canada with an exit from rate hikes

Floral tributes are shown outside a condo building in Vaughan, Ont., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.Fakiha Baig/The Canadian Press

Family of Vaughan condo gunman says he was ‘abusive husband and father’

A mass shooter who killed five neighbours in his Toronto-area condominium following a years-long dispute with the condo board was a “controlling and abusive husband and father,” and had been estranged from his daughters for the last five years, according to a statement provided by Ontario’s police watchdog on their behalf.

Francesco Villi was shot and killed by police in the hallway of his Vaughan, Ont., condo building on Sunday evening, after killing five of his neighbours in their various units.

In their statement, Mr. Villi’s daughters said they had been estranged from him for over five years – recalling his aggressive, “Jekyll and Hyde”-type personality, and a history of domestic abuse against both mothers of his children, and them.

Ruona Balogun works on one of her YouTube videos at her home in Moncton, New Brunswick on December 11, 2022.Chris Donovan/The Globe and Mail

On YouTube, newcomers to Canada offer advice and candid takes for other immigrants

Newcomers are turning to YouTube to learn about everyday life in places like Moncton, N.B., Kamloops, B.C., or Swift Current, Sask. Canada’s goal of bringing in 500,000 new permanent residents every year by 2025 has a focus on settling new immigrants in small towns and different regions of the country.

So YouTube channels made by recent immigrants are helping those who arrive after them learn about where to get groceries, what kind of winter coat they need and even what people are like in a particular town.

Listen to The Decibel: The Globe’s Dakshana Bascaramurty talked to some of these youtubers.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Helen Naslund trial: A 58-year-old mother and grandmother convicted of killing her abusive husband in rural Alberta, has been granted the first steps toward her release from prison.

Coinbase to expand in Canada: A large part of Lucas Matheson’s new role will include working with Canadian regulatory officials to formally enter the country’s markets. Coinbase is not registered as a restricted dealer in Canada.

Ottawa says 60% of vehicle sales must be electric by 2030: One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is proposing Wednesday. By 2030, the mandate will hit 60 per cent of all sales and by 2035, every passenger vehicle sold in Canada will need to be electric.

Canadian national security: CSIS briefed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this fall that China had targeted federal candidates in 2019 election, but that security agencies had no evidence of covert funding by Beijing.

Taliban in the Afghan capital: Today security forces enforced a higher education ban for women by blocking their access to universities, after they ordered women to stop attending private and public universities effective immediately.

Toronto teenagers charged with second-degree murder: Eight girls, between the ages of 13 and 16, swarmed, stabbed and killed a homeless man who was living in shelter system.

MARKET WATCH

Major indexes see biggest gain of December amid improving consumer confidence, easing inflation

Wall Street’s three main stock indexes closed higher on Wednesday for their biggest daily gains so far in December with help from upbeat Nike and FedEx quarterly earnings, as well as improving consumer confidence.

The Canadian benchmark index also rallied in a broad advance, as higher oil prices boosted energy shares and investors took some encouragement from domestic data showing an easing in the annual rate of inflation.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 264.21 points, or 1.4%, at 19,571.10, its biggest single-day increase since Nov. 10. All 10 major sectors of the TSX were in the green, with energy up 2.7% as oil settled 2.7% higher at $78.29 a barrel. The materials group, which include precious and base metal miners, ended 1.5% higher.

TALKING POINTS

Think the $54-million ArriveCan was expensive? How about $4.6-billion on outsourced IT?

“A lack of public-sector digital talent and resources, unhelpful internal rules and processes, and an outdated procurement model have trapped Ottawa in a system where high-cost, low-value contracting with private firms has become standard practice.” - Amanda Clarke, Laura Chang and Sarah Niedoba

Canada’s health care system is stuck firmly in the past

“Providers are still being asked to do more with less. Patients are carrying more of the burden of health care than ever before, whether that’s less time in hospital or paying more out of pocket. We cling to provincial, territorial or federal jurisdiction as a reason for inaction.” - Dr. Alika Lafontaine

LIVING BETTER

Getting the most bang for your charitable buck isn’t easy

Whether you sit down and carefully map out your planned giving, or hastily stuff a few bills into the Salvation Army kettle, and whether you spread your giving across a number of charities or give to a single organization, the choices can be overwhelming, especially when you consider that there are more than 86,000 registered charities in Canada. Andre Picard is here to help you figure out how to choose where to donate your hard-earned dollars.

TODAY’S LONG READ

The Weeknd - After Hours Til Dawn Tour at the Rogers Centre, Toronto, September 22, 2022.Hyghly Alleyne/Handout

The Canadian cultural icons who made the arts better in 2022

The artists, animators, authors and kings of the world who lightened our lives in this up-and-down roller-coaster ride of a year: meet your Canadian arts heroes of 2022.

Some of the top picks include Nathan Fielder as most Unethical Canadian Artist of the Year (In a Good Way), Joni Mitchell as comeback Canadian Artist of the Year, and the Weeknd for Canadian Touring Artist of the Year.

