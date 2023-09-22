Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

A packed House of Commons cheered the arrival of Volodymyr Zelensky as the Ukrainian leader addressed Canada’s Parliament, telling Canadians that “Moscow must lose, once and for all.”

He began his address by noting that the first monument ever established for the victims of the Holodomor –a Soviet-designed famine that ravaged Ukrainians in the early 1930s – was erected in Edmonton. It was a warning by Zelensky that then, as now, Moscow was seeking a genocide in his country, with the aim of eradicating Ukraine. At the end of his address, the Ukrainian leader circled back and hoped that one day a new monument could be erected, perhaps again in Edmonton, to mark Ukrainian victory over the current Russian invasion.

Ahead of Zelensky’s address, Ottawa announced that Canada is extending $650-million in new aid for Ukraine along with new sanctions over Moscow’s kidnapping and removal to Russia of Ukrainian children. The aid money will be spread out over several years.

Meanwhile, in Crimea, a Ukrainian missile strike on the Sevastopol headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet left a serviceman missing and the main building smoldering.

Russian naval facilities in Crimea have been a steady target in recent weeks as Ukraine has stepped up its attacks there while the brunt of its summer counteroffensive made slow gains in the east and south of Ukraine.

Ford shuffles cabinet after Labour Minister McNaughton resigns

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has shuffled his cabinet for the second time this month, following the surprise resignation of his labour minister and the loss of two others in the wake of the Greenbelt debacle.

Earlier today, Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced he was leaving politics to work in the private sector. Steve Clark, the former housing minister, and Kaleed Rasheed, who was minister of public and business service delivery, also resigned recently following reports from the Auditor General and Integrity Commissioner condemning the government’s plans to open up the Greenbelt to development.

Ford bowed to the criticism yesterday, and reversed his decision about developing the Greenbelt.

In today’s shuffle, David Piccini moves from Environment to Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. Andrea Khanjin, the deputy house leader, is taking on the role of Environment Minister, elevated to cabinet for the first time.

Rasheed is being replaced by Todd McCarthy, a former corporate lawyer elected in 2022 who was promoted in the early September shuffle to associate minister of transportation. MPP Vijay Thanigasalam becomes associated minister of transportation.

Explainer : The Ontario Greenbelt controversy, Doug Ford’s role and what has happened so far

: The Ontario Greenbelt controversy, Doug Ford’s role and what has happened so far Marcus Gee: “He did not get away with it after all. He was held to account. The whole sorry business was a lesson not just for his government but for others across the country. Keep your promises, follow the rules.”

India-Canada tensions

The White House is pressing India to co-operate with the Canadian investigation into the mid-June killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a British Columbia Sikh leader. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States has not abandoned Canada even though none of Ottawa’s allies has joined e Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s public condemnation of India. Evidence gathered in the investigation of the Nijjar slaying included intelligence from a Five Eyes ally as well as communications involving Indian diplomats in Canada, CBC reported Thursday.

Tensions mounted further as New Delhi suspended the acceptance and processing of visa applications for Canadians and Canada downsized its diplomatic missions in the India.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

UAW to expand strikes at more GM and Stellantis facilities, has made progress with Ford

The United Auto Workers will expand its strikes against Detroit automakers General Motors and Chrysler parent Stellantis, while talks with Ford Motor are progressing. The autoworkers’ union will strike against 38 parts distribution centres across the United States at GM and Stellantis starting today, extending its strikes that began with one assembly plant each of the Detroit Three. The additional facilities will add about 5,600 workers to the 12,700 already on strike.

UAW President Shawn Fain said Ford had improved its contract offer but said the union still has “serious issues” with Ford. Negotiations continue.

Netanyahu tells UN that Israel is ‘at the cusp’ of a historic agreement with Saudi Arabia

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the United Nations General Assembly today that Israel is “at the cusp” of a breakthrough leading to a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia. He struck an optimistic tone without outlining a clear path over the significant obstacles facing such an accord.

Meanwhile, Israel carried out a series of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip today after Palestinian activists launched incendiary balloons into Israel as a week of violence along the volatile frontier intensified.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index fell for a fifth straight day as investors worried that borrowing costs would stay elevated for an extended period and waited for a more seasonally friendly month to step back into the market. Wall Street see-sawed to a lower close as well, capping a tumultuous week during which benchmark Treasury yields hit 16-year highs and investors digested the Federal Reserve’s hawkish outlook revisions.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 11.65 points, or 0.1%, at 19,779.97, its lowest closing level since Aug. 24. For the week, it lost 4.1%, its biggest weekly decline since September 2022.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.58 points, or 0.31%, to 33,963.84, the S&P 500 lost 9.94 points, or 0.23%, to 4,320.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.18 points, or 0.09%, to 13,211.81.

The loonie was trading at 74.18 cents (U.S.), of 0.01 cents from yesterday.

TALKING POINTS

Canada should buy the 2024 U.S. presidential election

Stephen Marche: “More to the point, since American politicians have made themselves for sale, we have to buy. They turned their politics into a market. We didn’t. Not only have they offered their politicians for sale, they’ve made it so that we can buy them without anybody knowing.”

What we lose when we lose local news

Sakeina Syed: “Local journalists do the work of being embedded – taking on stories that don’t garner buzz, interviewing shy or reticent community members, navigating the minutiae of regional differences.”

LIVING BETTER

Photojournalist Louie Palu lends a human perspective to Canadian hard-rock mining in new exhibit

From 1991 to 2003, Toronto-born photojournalist Louie Palu documented hard-rock mining operations in northeastern Ontario and northwestern Quebec. Visiting more than 100 active, abandoned and closed mines, Palu developed a holistic picture of mining that includes the work, the workplaces and the workers, as well as their communities.

This fall, the Toronto Metropolitan University’s Image Centre revisits Palu’s seminal works of documentary photography with the exhibition Cage Call.

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our arts quiz to test yourself.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Turtle protectors of Toronto’s High Park finish another season of heroism in a half-shell

Every spring, crowds flock to Toronto’s High Park to to see the cherry blossoms. All eyes cast upwards. But people are missing what’s happening on the ground.

The same hilly grove is a hot spot for turtles. From late May to July, turtle mothers will lay their eggs on land, burying them on sandy or gravel slopes to protect them from potential predators and flooding. And getting from nest to pond can be a struggle for hatchlings, especially when the way is blocked by infrastructure and pedestrians. They’re running the gauntlet, turtle-style.

Enter the Turtle Protectors, the Indigenous-guided stewardship program that aims to protect at-risk turtles who nest in High Park.

