‘Everything about the Raptors win has been overdone.’ What readers thought of the team’s championship ceremony

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors players watch their 2019 NBA championship pennant being raised during a ceremony to celebrate their championship ahead of their home opener against New Orleans Pelicans in Toronto on Oct. 22, 2019. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Readers respond: Raptors snub home fans, Kawhi Leonard during interminable opening night celebrations

The rings are ostentatious to be sure, but they’re supposed to be. I thought the little dance moves some of the players showed before greeting NBA commissioner Adam Silver were funny, and allowed them to showcase a little of their personality. How many speeches do the fans want to hear anyway? This wasn’t the Academy awards. Yes, Kawhi Leonard was a big part of the run, but he’s not here any more, so why should the video focus on him? He ran at the first opportunity. – tip2

Kawhi Leonard will have his moment with Raptors fans when his team comes to play in December. It will be a great moment. And then it will be over, and back to the war for a repeat. – moon howler

Very impressive how the Raptors organization included everyone in the ring ceremony – nice work! Looking forward to the return of Kawhi Leonard when the Los Angeles Clippers play on Dec. 11. Go Raptors Go! – Frank Morris1

If you break up with your girlfriend after taking an epic vacation, you don’t spend your time showing friends pictures of her on the holiday. Why would the Raptors be any different? – rosedaled

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors players Norman Powell, left to right, Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol and Pascal Siakam stand with their rings behind the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy before playing the New Orleans Pelicans in Toronto on Oct. 22, 2019. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

I decided not to watch. Glad I made the decision. I have no patience with pomp and pageantry under the best of circumstances, which these were not. The championship was great, but now it’s another season with new challenges. Let’s get to it. – Don227

Everything about the Raptors win has been overdone. The hype. The parade. The swooning over Kawhi Leonard, and the speculation over whether he would stay. (Did he fly in last week? Doesn’t he like us? But Toronto is a world-class city!) And now the rings. Who could ever wear such a thing in public and not be embarrassed? – People’s Judean Front

Open this photo in gallery The Toronto Raptors championship banner is revealed prior to the first half of an NBA game against New Orleans Pelicans at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 22, 2019, in Toronto. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

I know a lot of you seem upset with Cathal Kelly, but he makes some great points.

I have been a Raptors fan since the start and I found the rings ceremony too long and unnecessary, too. I agree with Kelly, the video montage should have been longer, should have shown more Raptors history and absolutely should have celebrated the fans and Jurassic Park. We have something special and we have had a few special players here. It should have been celebrated. This win was 24 years in the making – a lot of us remember those 24 years. I bet George Cope and Ed Rogers don’t.

The only part I enjoyed was the banner presentation because it highlighted the players and the accomplishment. And man did they miss an opportunity. Danny Green and Kawhi Leonard played each other last night and would have been at the same arena when the ceremony was on. How smart would it have been to get them together and video-link them in. Let them thank the fans and let the fans thank them. Come on, we do not win this without them and they should have factored in last night.

The season did not begin until after the ceremony. Before that Green and Leonard are still part of the family. Let’s go Raps – gritty win last night. – JoeBlack13

Seems like they didn’t think the other fingers would ever need rings. – Barrold1

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry receives his 2019 NBA championship ring from Larry Tanenbaum, chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, before playing the New Orleans Pelicans in Toronto on Oct. 22, 2019. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The first snub to their fans was when they won the final game and decided it was more important to party in Las Vegas than in Canada. Having such a gaudy, obscenely expensive ring shows a Raptors organization that is out of touch with reality. What a waste of money. – margauxh

Unlike China, it’s still a free country. People who don’t make millions dribbling a ball are free to spend their hard-earned money to watch multi-millionaires, up close, flaunt their bling and lavish praise on themselves. Just don’t spend my tax dollars subsidizing any sports facility and calling it cultural enrichment. – klaus klinkel

The rings look dollar-store. – scottd

Open this photo in gallery The Toronto Raptors 2019 NBA Championship ring is seen in this undated handout photo. Baron Rings/The Canadian Press

Did Drake get a ring? – King and Bay

Perhaps they can edit out Aubrey Graham going forward as well. Congrats to the organization and fans. – Thomas.D

Well they might as well enjoy it. Goodness knows it isn’t happening again. – sgtpepper2

From the Comments is designed to highlight interesting and thoughtful contributions from our readers. Some comments have been edited for clarity. Everyone can read the comments but only subscribers will be able to contribute. Thank you to everyone furthering debate across our site.

