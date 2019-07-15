 Skip to main content

Canada Evidence erased by RCMP would have helped Glen Assoun win his appeal, defence lawyer says

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Evidence erased by RCMP would have helped Glen Assoun win his appeal, defence lawyer says

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Glen Assoun was declared innocent of second-degree murder on March 1 after serving almost 17 years in federal penitentiaries.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A defence lawyer who fought to free Glen Assoun from a wrongful murder conviction says evidence erased by the Mounties would have helped him win his appeal.

A federal report made public Friday revealed that the RCMP chose not to disclose an investigator’s theories of other suspects in the 1995 murder of Brenda Way and had erased or thrown away files.

This occurred before Assoun’s unsuccessful appeal in 2006, and the Halifax man remained in prison for eight more years.

Story continues below advertisement

The 63-year-old was declared innocent of second-degree murder on March 1 after serving almost 17 years in federal penitentiaries.

Lawyer Jerome Kennedy says if he’d known serial killer Michael McGray was considered a suspect by an RCMP investigator, it would have backed a theory he was advancing before the Court of Appeal of alternative suspects.

Kennedy, a former attorney general of Newfoundland and Labrador, says he feels “a sense of sadness” his client went on to serve time for a murder he didn’t commit, due to a justice system that “failed him so miserably.”

The RCMP has confirmed that documentation should not have been destroyed in 2004, however it says in an email some of the information Kennedy requested “is not generally disclosed” to defence counsel.

During the appeal case, Kennedy had asked for evidence from a national database that helps police forces identify the patterns of serial offenders such as McGray.

The federal Justice Department report revealing the destroyed evidence was made public after an application by The Canadian Press, the CBC and the Halifax Examiner.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter