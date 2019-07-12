 Skip to main content

Canada Evidence that led to Glen Assoun’s exoneration expected to be released today

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Evidence that led to Glen Assoun’s exoneration expected to be released today

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Glen Assoun was jailed for over 16 years after being wrongfully convicted of the murder of Brenda Way.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A federal Justice Department report that led to the release of a Halifax man wrongfully convicted of murder is expected today.

Lawyers for 63-year-old Glen Assoun say the release of hundreds of pages of documents means the public is going to learn information never put before juries and judges.

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge agreed to release the report after a case launched by The Canadian Press, CBC and the Halifax Examiner.

Story continues below advertisement

Assoun was wrongfully convicted of slitting Brenda Way’s throat on Nov. 12, 1995 – sending to him to a federal prison where he’d suffer beatings, heart attacks and depression for a crime he’s now exonerated of.

The federal assessment of the case, prepared by the criminal conviction review group, became the basis for Justice Minister David Lametti declaring a miscarriage of justice had occurred in the 1999 jury trial.

Lametti took the unusual step of noting that “reliable and relevant evidence” was never disclosed in Assoun’s criminal proceedings.

Justice James Chipman declared Assoun innocent on March 1 after the Nova Scotia Crown dropped its case.

Assoun’s lawyers, Phil Campbell and Sean MacDonald, have requested that Chipman black out the names of three informants who provided evidence to Innocence Canada, on the basis that their safety might be at risk.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter