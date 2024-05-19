Ex-partner charged with first-degree murder after death of 55-year-old Montreal woman

A 55-year-old woman is dead and her former partner is facing a first-degree murder charge in what police say is Montreal’s 13th homicide of the year.

Brahim Naili appeared in court Sunday afternoon, where he was charged in connection with the death of Naima Rezzek. The Quebec Crown prosecutor’s office said his case returns to court July 25.

Police were called Saturday evening to an apartment in the Villeray – Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough, where they found the woman with fatal upper body wounds.

Police spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant says the 71-year-old suspect went to the police station to turn himself in.

Brabant says the man is the woman’s ex-husband or partner, and was arrested at the station.

Police erected a large security perimeter outside the residence, and said their investigation into the death was still ongoing as of Sunday morning.