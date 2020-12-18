Ex-Quebec TV host Eric Salvail not guilty on three sex-related charges

Open this photo in gallery Former radio and television personality Eric Salvail has been found not guilty on three sex-related charges. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Eric Salvail, who used to be one of Quebec’s most popular television hosts, has been found not guilty on three sex-related charges.

Salvail, 51, faced charges of sexual assault, harassment and unlawful confinement in connection with events alleged to have occurred between April and October 1993, involving former co-worker Donald Duguay, who has agreed to be identified publicly.

Duguay accused Salvail of months of unwanted advances and harassment and said the ex-host confined him in a bathroom at the Radio-Canada building in Montreal and assaulted him.

On the stand, Salvail denied all the accusations against him and claimed he had stopped working at Radio-Canada several months before the alleged bathroom assault.

In his closing arguments, Salvail lawyer Michel Massicotte painted Duguay as someone who could not be trusted and said Salvail must benefit from reasonable doubt and be acquitted.

Prosecutor Amelie Rivard said during the trial that Salvail’s testimony should be rejected entirely and that he had admitted to returning to the Radio-Canada building for meetings and to visit friends around the time of the alleged assault.

