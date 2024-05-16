Ex-wife of Winnipeg killer recounts marriage of knife attacks, sex assaults

The ex-wife of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki is recounting in court her violent life with him.

The woman says she met Skibicki at a Winnipeg homeless shelter while she was struggling with a drug addiction.

She says in their life together he would sexually abuse her and attack her with a knife, and eventually she obtained a protection order against him.

Skibicki is on trial facing four counts of first-degree murder for the slayings of four Indigenous women.

His lawyers have told court he carried out the killings in 2022 but is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Crown prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated and Skibicki preyed on women at homeless shelters.

Skibicki is accused of killing Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.