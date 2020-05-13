Excess deaths did not spike in first months of COVID-19, Statscan data show

The first three months of 2020 did not register an unusual spike in deaths even as COVID-19 began to take hold in Canada, according to a Statistics Canada report.

Between January and March, 87,186 people died across the country, according to the report. Only three provinces registered more deaths than for the same period in 2019: Alberta (374 deaths), the Northwest Territories (5) and Prince Edward Island (2).

The figures provide a first look at the phenomenon of “excess deaths” in Canada – additional deaths that go beyond what could be expected given trends from past years and the deaths already attributed to the coronavirus.

However, while Statistics Canada’s release sheds some light on how provinces have fared, it contains many caveats and exceptions: causes of death are not broken down, only nine provinces and territories are accounted for, excluding Ontario – the second-hardest hit province after Quebec – New Brunswick, Nunavut and Yukon, and the data are “preliminary,” as some provinces record these figures more promptly than others.

Last week, The Globe and Mail reported that Canada was falling behind other countries in making its excess death data available for researchers.

These statistics could eventually help paint a more accurate picture of the impact of COVID-19, beyond hospitals and long-term care homes.

For instance, infected people may die at home without being connected to the virus, or die of a condition that could ordinarily have been treated if not for the reduction in non-emergency surgeries.

Canada may yet register additional deaths. It’s possible excess death counts may have risen in the following months, as the report only covers the first three months of 2020, the earliest period of the COVID-19 crisis in Canada.

By March 31, just 101 people had died in Canada as a result of the coronavirus, according to provincial statistics collected by The Globe and Mail. In contrast, by the end of April, the death tally had risen to 3,184. To date, Canada has recorded 5,169 deaths due to COVID-19. Globally, Johns Hopkins University reports 292,376 have died from the illness.

In Canada, deaths are counted by provincial authorities, and later aggregated and released by Statistics Canada. Before this release, the most up-to-date figures the agency had made available to the public were for 2018, published late last year.

Deaths from COVID-19 can be very hard to track. A person who dies of the illness outside a hospital or before a test can be administered may not get included in official tallies, and even when they are included, there can be a sizeable lag as public health authorities work to confirm the fatality.

Eventually, excess mortality statistics may also shine a light on whether the pandemic has disproportionately affected racialized people and those with lower incomes, two groups for which researchers in Canada currently do not have much data.

Since March, countries such as the United States, Britain and Italy have reported tens of thousands more deaths than they would have otherwise expected.