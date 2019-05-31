 Skip to main content

Canada Expert calls for ban on waste exports after garbage dispute with Philippines

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Expert calls for ban on waste exports after garbage dispute with Philippines

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

One of Canada’s foremost experts on the garbage industry says the only way to stop Canadian trash from ending up in foreign ports and landfills is for Canada to ban waste exports altogether.

Queen’s University professor Myra Hird runs a research group on Canada’s waste systems and says while an international treaty trying to keep wealthy countries from unloading their waste on the developing world might help, it doesn’t stop unscrupulous people from making big bucks by bucking the rules altogether.

Canada’s garbage didn’t end up in the Philippines because people followed the rules, Hird says.

Story continues below advertisement

That garbage – which led to a diplomatic confrontation between Canada and the Philippines – is now making its way back across the Pacific Ocean to Vancouver after languishing in two ports in the Philippines for nearly six years.

NDP MP Gord Johns says Canada is not being a good neighbour by continuing to allow Canadian trash to be handled by some of the poorest countries in the world.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is vowing to crack down on plastic pollution but thus far has not committed to barring the export of waste completely.

The Philippines sent 69 shipping containers believed to contain mislabelled waste back to Canada on Thursday night (May 30). It's the latest southeast Asian nation to reject garbage from developed countries. Reuters
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter