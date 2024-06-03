Expert defence witness questioned over YouTube content at Winnipeg serial killer’s trial

Open this photo in gallery: The Court of King’s Bench of Manitoba building is shown in downtown Winnipeg is shown on Monday, April 29, 2024.Daniel Crump/The Canadian Press

The competence of a British forensic psychiatrist called by defence lawyers as an expert witness in the trial of an admitted serial killer became the subject of heated debate in a Winnipeg courtroom on Monday.

Jeremy Skibicki, 37, has admitted to killing, dismembering and disposing of the bodies of four First Nations women in Winnipeg. The Crown has rested its case and the trial, which began in early May, now rests on whether the defence can show Mr. Skibicki was too mentally ill to be held criminally responsible of first-degree murder.

Mr. Skibicki’s attorneys began presenting their arguments Monday by seeking to admit psychiatric consultant Sohom Das from the North London borough of Enfield as an expert witness before Manitoba Court of King’s Bench Justice Glenn Joyal.

Dr. Das describes himself as a media commentator, YouTuber and legal consultant who graduated with a medical degree from the University of Edinburgh before pursuing a career in psychiatry, the court heard Monday.

“This is the first time you’re testifying in a Canadian court. Is that correct?” defence lawyer Leonard Tailleur asked Dr. Das following a review of his qualifications, which Mr. Tailleur said allowed Dr. Das to assess Mr. Skibicki’s mental capacity.

“Yes,” Dr. Das responded.

Shortly after that, the prosecution questioned both his credentials and his objectivity.

Crown attorney Christian Vanderhooft confirmed with Dr. Das that he had not responded to the prosecution’s requests to speak with him before the trial.

Mr. Vanderhooft pointed out that much of Dr. Das’s work focuses on media commentary, such as TV interviews, which help promote his books and YouTube channel. The Crown suggested these public appearances may influence some clients to hire Dr. Das as a psychiatric consultant. Those opportunities are arranged through his agent, Dr. Das said.

In response to the Crown, Dr. Das said he has never testified as an expert in a case that is arguing for a not-criminally-responsible verdict. He has testified about four or five times in equivalent cases in Britain, where they are referred to as not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity verdicts, Dr. Das said.

Mr. Vanderhooft played a short clip of one of Dr. Das’s YouTube videos in court, suggesting said it showed the witness’ lack of responsibility as a psychiatric expert. The vertical, TikTok-style video showed Dr. Das wearing a tank to as he casually said one of the “stupidest” things a person can do is confess to murder when they are accused of such a crime.

“It was meant to be a joke,” Dr. Das said.

Mr. Vanderhooft questioned him about another video, which the prosecutor said had since been removed from Dr. Das’s channel, in which he discussed how people can fake symptoms of a mental illness.

“You did a tongue-in-cheek video to show people how to fake a mental illness?” Mr. Vanderhooft asked. “And you thought that was a good idea?”

“Yes,” Dr. Das said, who called that video “educational.”

Crown prosecutors rested their case against Mr. Skibicki on May 22, prompting Justice Joyal to adjourn the trial until Monday morning.

According to an agreed statement of facts by both the Crown and defence, Mr. Skibicki killed four women in 2022: a yet-to-be-identified woman whom Indigenous elders have named Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, meaning Buffalo Woman, on or about March 15; 39-year-old Morgan Harris on or about May 1 of that year; 26-year-old Marcedes Myran on or about May 4; and 24-year-old Rebecca Contois on or about May 15.

More to come.