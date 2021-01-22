Expert panel appointed to help lead public inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting

Open this photo in gallery RCMP officers surround a gas station in Enfield, N.S., on April 19, 2020. Tim Krochak/The Canadian Press

The public inquiry into the April mass shooting in Nova Scotia has announced the hiring of six experts who will help set a course for the investigation.

Those joining the inquiry include Thomas Cromwell, a former Supreme Court of Canada justice who will serve as commission counsel.

As well, the inquiry has appointed Christine Hanson as executive director and chief administrative officer.

Hanson is director of the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission.

The inquiry has also appointed a community liaison, a mental health expert, an investigations co-ordinator and an expert in charge of research.

The independent federal-provincial inquiry, which has the authority to compel witnesses to testify and produce documents, is expected to produce an interim report by May 1, 2022, and a final report by Nov. 1, 2022.

