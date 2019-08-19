Experts challenge study suggesting children exposed to higher levels of fluoride in utero may have lower IQ scores

A new Canadian study suggests children exposed to higher levels of fluoride in utero may have slightly lower intelligence scores than those not exposed to fluoride, controversial findings that are already being challenged by a number of experts.

The findings, published in JAMA Pediatrics on Monday, are so contentious the journal editors wrote a note alongside it explaining their decision to publish the research.

“The decision to publish this article was not easy,” the note says. “Given the nature of the findings and their potential implications, we subjected it to additional scrutiny for its methods and the presentation of its findings.” The editors wrote that they are disseminating the best science, “regardless of how contentious the results may be.”

The researchers looked at more than 500 pregnant women in six Canadian cities and compared those living in areas with fluoridated water to those in areas with no public fluoridation program. The cities involved in the study are Vancouver, Montreal, Kingston, Toronto, Hamilton and Halifax. The researchers then looked at IQ scores of the women’s children when they were three and four years old.

The researchers measured fluoride exposure in two ways. They looked at fluoride levels in urine samples taken from the women during pregnancy. In a second method, they used a questionnaire the women had answered during pregnancy and combined that with other calculations to estimate how much fluoride they may have been exposed to through drinking water during pregnancy. The estimate did not take into consideration fluoride exposure from toothpaste or food.

When they looked at the urine samples, the researchers found that boys born to women with higher concentrations of fluoride had slightly lower IQ scores at ages three and four. According to the findings, an increase of one milligram per litre of urinary fluoride levels was linked to a 4.5 point IQ score decrease in boys. There was no impact on the IQ scores of girls.

But when the researchers used the estimate of a woman’s fluoride intake from the questionnaire and other calculations, they found that an increased daily intake of one milligram was linked to an IQ reduction of 3.66 points in boys and girls.

Small amounts of fluoride have been added to drinking water in Canada since the 1940s as a way to prevent tooth decay. Many health agencies, including the World Health Organization, recommend adding fluoride to water to help improve oral health. About 39 per cent of Canadians live in areas where fluoride is added to drinking water. But adding fluoride to water has provoked controversy for decades, with some anti-fluoride advocates pointing to flawed research suggesting it poses a health risk. The backlash to public fluoridation programs led some cities to remove fluoride from drinking water. Windsor, Ont., removed fluoride from drinking water in 2013, but after seeing a spike in the number of children with tooth decay, city council voted last year to reintroduce fluoride in the water supply.

Christine Till, one of the study’s authors and an associate professor of psychology at York University in Toronto, said she hopes the findings will start conversations about policy changes, such as those that would decrease or eliminate fluoride from the water supply.

“I think the public should be aware of both the benefits and potential risks of fluoride,” she said. “Now it will be up to policy-makers to decide."

She said the findings surprised her and that it's important to challenge assumptions about fluoride.

“I didn’t think we were going to find an effect because we were told it’s safe and effective and that’s the dogma that we hear,” she said.

But several experts not involved with the study are questioning the findings, which they say need to be interpreted with a high degree of caution.

Joe Schwarz, director of the Office for Science and Society at McGill University, said questionnaires that ask people to recall what they ate or drank are notoriously unreliable, so he doesn’t think those results should hold as much weight. The urinary fluoride results are interesting, but he said it’s a “little suspicious” that the IQ scores of boys would be negatively impacted, but the girls’ scores would not.

“I can’t say that we can just dismiss this [study] out of hand,” Dr. Schwarz said. “It’s hard to imagine that in such low concentrations that it would have such an effect, but who knows until you really study it."

Stuart Ritchie, a lecturer at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King’s College in London, said the study’s findings are inconsistent, given that in one scenario, there was a difference between boys and girls and in the second instance, there was no difference. He said this raises questions about the methods used and reliability of the data.

“So overall, I think the findings here are pretty weak and borderline," he said.

Grainne McAlonan, professor of translational neuroscience at the Sackler Centre for Translational Neurodevelopment at King’s College, said the overall IQ between children living in fluoridated and non-fluoridated areas is very similar and that any small differences found in the study likely don’t mean much. IQ is also subject to error and can fluctuate, so differences in a few points probably aren’t significant, she said.

Ray Copes, chief of environmental and occupational health at Public Health Ontario, said he found it puzzling that researchers found a different effect on IQ based on which measure of fluoride exposure they used. He said that the urine results are likely the most scientifically accurate way to assess fluoride exposure. There is no clear reason why boys’ IQ scores would be affected, but not the girls scores, Dr. Copes said.

He added that it’s debatable whether a three- or four-point difference in IQ scores is meaningful.

“The difference they find is pretty small,” Dr. Copes said. “I would suggest that both for dental health and for IQ, there are much greater determinants or influences than fluoride.”

In 2017, a study conducted in Mexico found children exposed to fluoride in utero had slightly lower IQ scores. But many experts pointed out that the results aren’t applicable in Canada or the United States because the sources of fluoride are different. For instance, Mexico adds fluoride to salt and fluoride is often found naturally in the country in community drinking water.

Like Dr. Schwarz, Dr. Copes said more work will be needed to determine what, if any, impact fluoride exposure has on intelligence.

“I think it would be a mistake to focus on a single study and think that provides the last word on any particular science question,” he said.

