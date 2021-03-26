 Skip to main content
// via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Experts urge prudence after data show COVID-19 variants will represent majority of cases in Quebec by April

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A man walks past a COVID-19 testing clinic, in Montreal, on Feb. 12, 2021.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s government-mandated public health institute says more transmissible novel coronavirus variants will represent the majority of infections in the province by the first week of April.

Mathieu Maheu-Giroux with the Institut national de sante publique du Quebec told a virtual news conference today recent modelling indicates the B.1.1.7 and B. 1.351 variants will soon compose more than 50 per cent new COVID-19 infections in Quebec.

He says the models are based on the evidence that certain variants are about 40 per cent more transmissible compared to the strain originally dominant in the province.

The news comes as gyms reopened today in red zones across the province, including Montreal, and as places of worship in those areas are allowed once again to welcome up to 250 people indoors.

Quebec is reporting 950 new COVID-19 cases today and seven more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including one in the past 24 hours. Health authorities say hospitalizations dropped by 15, to 481, and 115 people were in intensive care, a drop of two.

The province says it administered 54,951 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, for a total of 1,121,958 does since the campaign began.

Under questioning from the Conservatives' Michelle Rempel Garner in the House of Commons, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he'll press top European leaders to make sure Canada isn't affected by tougher export controls on COVID-19 vaccines. Rempel Garner sought an absolute guarantee that no doses would be held back. The Canadian Press

