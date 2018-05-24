 Skip to main content

Police seeking 2 suspects after ‘improvised explosive device’ injures 15 at Mississauga restaurant

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Fifteen people were injured Thursday night when an explosion police say was caused by an “improvised explosive device” ripped through a restaurant in Mississauga. Ont.

Peel Region police say “two suspects attended the scene,” detonated the devices and fled the scene.

Peel Region paramedic Joe Korstanje said three people suffered critical injuries.

“We transported three of them to trauma centres in what I would say is critical condition just from blast injuries,” he said.

Korstanje said the remaining 12 victims suffered what he described as minor and superficial injuries.

Police said they received a call about the explosion in the plaza near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. and the plaza remained sealed off early Friday.

Andre Larrivee, who lives in a nearby condo, says he was watching television and heard a loud explosion.

“It was really loud,” he said, comparing the noise to an electric generator that had exploded at a nearby construction site recently.

Other people who were shopping in neighbouring stores — and waiting for their vehicles to be released from behind the police tape — also reported hearing a loud explosion.

