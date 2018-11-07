Explosion felt in community centre near Edmonton, prompting evacuation

A fire and an explosion in the vicinity of a large community centre just east of Edmonton led to an evacuation of the complex followed by a heavy police presence.
The blast early Tuesday evening near the Strathcona County Community Centre in Sherwood Park drew firefighters, a police tactical team and emergency medical crews.
The building, which includes a library and county hall, remained blocked off Wednesday morning while classes at two schools in the vicinity were cancelled for the day.
Sharon Siga, the library’s director, says the explosion could be felt inside the complex, but everyone got out safely.
Festival Place, the nearby performing arts centre, was also shut down.
There was no immediate word from police on what happened.
