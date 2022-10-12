Private for-profit long-term care has come to an end in Saskatchewan, following the departure of Extendicare.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says on Sunday it took over the five homes that were operated by the national long-term care provider.

The homes were the only private, for-profit ones in the province.

The authority started the transition of the Extendicare homes and their staff last year.

Parkside Extendicare in Regina was the site of the province’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

Over 62 days, 194 residents became infected and 39 died.

Saskatchewan’s ombudsman issued a report last year that said staff and residents did not wear masks, despite a masking order, and 27 per cent of staff reported working while symptomatic.

Some staff told the ombudsman that they faced harassment if they asked to stay home because they were sick.