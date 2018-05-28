External review to probe three inmate deaths in Newfoundland jails: Justice Minister

Newfoundland and Labrador announced Monday an independent review of three deaths in provincial jails since August — including two female inmates in the last five weeks.

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons said retired police Supt. Marlene Jesso will examine how correctional staff responded and whether policy and procedures are appropriate.

“We’re accountable for these individuals that are in our care and control,” Parsons said in an interview.

“When you have three in this short span of time, we want to find out what is going on.”

Police say an inmate at the Clarenville Correctional Centre for Women died suddenly Saturday, but offered no details on the cause or circumstances.

In April, a 27-year-old woman died at the same facility after alerting prison staff that she was in distress. Police said she had choked on food.

And on Aug. 31, a 37-year-old male inmate at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary died suddenly. Police did not indicate the death was suspicious.

Parsons said the review, which is to start once investigations by the RCMP and chief medical examiner conclude, does not suggest correctional staff were at fault.

“Doing an investigation is not any implication of wrongdoing. I have great, great respect for our correctional officers. That respect has been echoed by many of the people that reside in these institutions.

“Maybe we have to look at — even if procedure was being followed appropriately — do we require a change of the procedure itself?”

Parsons said there’s growing recognition that many people wind up behind bars because of mental health and addiction issues. It’s a revolving door for many inmates, he added.

“To put somebody back inside, without recognizing why they might be there, I think it’s counter-productive and I think there’s a way to do things better.

“This is not a Newfoundland and Labrador issue,” Parsons said. “This is a Canadian, an international issue.”

Parsons said Jesso has more than 34 years of investigative experience, including work with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Jerry Earle, president of NAPE, the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, represents more than 300 correctional staff.

“This is really a difficult situation and first I want to pass on condolences to family and friends in this latest incident,” he said in an interview.

“We were a little bit taken aback,” he said of frontline staff and union reps. “We heard of this review through a press release.”

Earle said a broad review could be helpful if it looks at concerns raised by correctional workers for years. They include the long delayed replacement of Her Majesty’s Penitentiary in St. John’s, the province’s largest jail. Critics of all political stripes say it’s an abysmal Victorian throwback that should be razed.

Training, equipment, procedures and programs should be assessed to consider growing numbers of inmates with mental health challenges and addictions, Earle said.

“Our correctional officers have to attempt to care for these individuals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”