Ontario reports 610 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Open this photo in gallery A voting station and COVID-19 vaccine clinic signs during Canada's federal election, in Kingston, Ont., on Sept. 20. LARS HAGBERG/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 610 new cases of COVID-19 today and two more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says that 458 of those new cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Elliott says that 233 people are hospitalized with the novel coronavirus.

She says that 177 people are in intensive care because of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health says that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit data to the daily report and that it anticipates the number of hospitalized patients will increase Tuesday.

Elliott says 85.1 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 79.1 per cent have two doses.

