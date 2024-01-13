Open this photo in gallery: Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for large parts of Ontario and Quebec as a winter storm is expected to bring up to 40 centimetres of snow in some regions.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

In the midst of an unseasonably warm winter, Environment Canada issued a slew of weather warnings across the country for the weekend of January 12-14. To make sure you won’t be stranded outside without your winter boots, here are all the weather warnings coming to your area this weekend.

Ontario

Environment Canada issued weather warnings for large parts of Ontario as a winter storm is expected to bring up to 40 centimetres of snow to some regions.

A storm hit Toronto late Friday afternoon, with 10-25 cm of snow falling in some regions, along with heavy winds.

Warnings were still in effect Saturday morning for northern Ontario, from Sudbury to Ottawa. A snowstorm with a predicted 15-30 cm of snow is on the way, with strong wind and a chance of extremely low visibility while outside. In southern Ontario, a wind warning was issued Saturday morning near London, Ont., with wind speeds reaching 110 kilometres an hour.

Quebec

Open this photo in gallery: People walk in downtown Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

A snowfall warning for Saturday evening was issued for the Montreal region, and as much as 40 cm is possible north of the St. Lawrence River between Quebec City and Sept-Îles. Environment Canada warned to be prepared for changing driving conditions.

Meteorologist Jean-Philippe Bégin says residents of Quebec City and to the northeast along the St. Lawrence should prepare for storm surges and high waves.

The Maritimes

Open this photo in gallery: Storm surge causes large waves to crash in front of a home near Indian Harbour, N.S. on Saturday, September 16, 2023.Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

Nova Scotia was issued rainfall, wind, and storm surge warnings Saturday morning. High water levels and large waves are expected to hit its coast, with possible flooding along the shoreline, as heavy rainfall could reach 25 mm. Winds reaching 90 km/h could cause tree branches to break and lead to power outages.

A heavy snowstorm is expected in northern New Brunswick late Saturday. With 25 cm of snowfall throughout the day, Environment Canada warns travel conditions could deteriorate.

The Prairies

Open this photo in gallery: Freezing temperatures in Alberta have forced one of the Edmonton's hospitals to fire up temporary heaters in its emergency department. A man walks in the cold trailing a steam cloud in Calgary on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

An extreme cold warning was issued across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Temperatures are expected to reach -40 degrees Celsius over the weekend, with a maximum wind chill of -55 degrees. Temperature will warm up during the day, but worsen in the mornings.

Environment Canada warns frostbite could develop on exposed skin, with a greater risk for young children, seniors, and people with chronic illnesses.

British Columbia

Arctic air is expected to hit the Vancouver region throughout the weekend, with wind chill ranging between -20 and -30 degrees Celsius – worsened by 60 km/h winds. The northern regions of the province could reach wind chill temperatures reaching -45 degrees.

Environment Canada advises residents to wear warm clothing and avoid direct skin exposure to the cold, and to keep emergency supplies in your vehicles, such as extra blankets or jumper cables.

For the latest weather news in your region, follow Environment Canada’s weather updates here.