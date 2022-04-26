Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez rises during Question Period, on April 25 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Digital giant Meta says it has serious concerns about the federal government’s online news bill, which would force tech companies to compensate news groups for reusing work on their platforms.

Rachel Curran of Meta Canada told a parliamentary committee today that the company, which owns Facebook and Instagram, is going through the proposed law in detail before deciding on a future response.

Canada’s bill to support the news industry is modelled on law in Australia, where Facebook introduced a temporary ban on viewing and sharing news on its social media site last year in protest of the draft legislation.

At the House of Commons committee on public safety, Conservative MP Raquel Dancho asked Curran if a similar ban in Canada was off the table for Facebook.

Curran says Meta it still considering its future actions, based on its evaluation of the bill, adding it was not consulted on its content.

A spokeswoman for Pablo Rodriguez says both the minister and his staff met with Meta about the bill.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.