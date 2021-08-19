Faculty groups at McGill University call for COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Open this photo in gallery The McGill Association of University Teachers wrote a letter this week to McGill University administration in favour of a vaccine mandate. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A growing number of faculty groups at McGill University are calling for the school to implement a vaccine mandate because they are worried about COVID-19 transmission when classes resume in the fall.

The McGill Association of University Teachers; the university’s school of population and global health; the department of epidemiology, biostatistics and occupational health; and a group of law professors have all written letters this week to university administration in favour of a mandate.

Nicole E. Basta, Canada Research Chair in infectious disease prevention and a member of McGill’s epidemiology department, said in an e-mail Thursday, “Education about vaccines, increasing awareness and decreasing barriers to accessing vaccines are so important. However, these approaches have been implemented for months and the vaccination coverage rate is still too low.”

Story continues below advertisement

Basta said she’d like to see an “opt-out” mandate system, where students and faculty would be required to be tested regularly if they aren’t vaccinated.

Universities and colleges in Saskatchewan, Ontario and Manitoba have said they will implement vaccine mandates on campus, but no higher-education establishments in Quebec have announced similar plans.

Darshan Daryanani, president of the Students’ Society of McGill University, said the union has not taken a formal position on a vaccine mandate. He said he could support a mandate in theory but that would depend on how it’s implemented, adding that he’s not sure it would be legal if the university imposes one.

International students compose around one-third of the university’s student population, he said. Any vaccine mandate, he added, would have to accommodate students who haven’t been able to get vaccinated in their home countries or who have received vaccines that aren’t authorized for use in Canada.

“This mandate needs to be inclusive,” Daryanani said in a recent interview.

McGill said it’s taking several steps to keep students and staff safe, including by requiring masks in classrooms and improving ventilation.

“At this point in time, in the absence of specific legal authorization, mandatory vaccination can be justified legally only if other reasonable means are insufficiently effective to ensure the health and safety of the community,” university spokeswoman Katherine Gombay wrote in an e-mail.

Story continues below advertisement

The Quebec government has said it will require proof of vaccination from university students who want to participate in certain extracurricular activities, like sports.

Universities, however, are not included in the government’s vaccine passport system, which is set to start Sept. 1. People in the province will need to show proof of vaccination to access non-essential services such as bars and restaurants. Legault said universities are an essential service.

“I think you cannot compare a restaurant with a university,” he said Tuesday. “It’s essential to go to school.”

Ian Rakita, president of the faculty union at Concordia University, Quebec’s largest English-language university, said he thinks a vaccine passport system “would be a plus.” Professors are approaching the return to school with mixed feelings, he said in a recent interview, and while many are looking forward to teaching in person, others have safety concerns.

Unions at Concordia University will be meeting to discuss how a vaccine passport could be implemented on campus, he said. “This is not a simple matter and requires a significant amount of planning before it can be realized.”

Meanwhile, Quebec reported 436 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and no new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus. Health officials said hospitalizations linked to the pandemic rose by three from Wednesday, to 91, and 27 people were in intensive care, a rise of one.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said 42,799 doses of vaccine were administered Wednesday and the province’s public health institute said 85.8 per cent of residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine and 76.5 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.