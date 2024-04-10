Unionized librarians and faculty members at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax have voted 91 per cent in favour of a motion expressing non-confidence in the school’s president and its board chairperson.

The Saint Mary’s University Faculty Union released a statement Tuesday saying the administration has refused to respond to the union’s request for information about the school’s finances.

The statement raises questions about the university’s financial management, saying there have been unexplained budget cuts, the elimination of a student employment program and reductions in scholarships.

Union president Cathy Conrad says the administration is lacking accountability and transparency.

The university’s administration issued a statement today saying the school’s financial challenges are no different than those facing the post-secondary sector across Canada.

University spokeswoman Margaret Murphy says that like other universities, Saint Mary’s is facing challenges related to international student enrolment, decreasing government funding and inflationary pressures.

“The board and the university administration are aligned on the need for timely, innovative and sustainable long-term solutions to allow our great university to continue to contribute to Nova Scotia,” Murphy’s statement says.

“We understand that the union is giving voice to concerns. We have assured them, our faculty and staff that we will work collectively to take action to place the university on a course for sustainability.”