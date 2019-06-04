 Skip to main content

Canada Fallen RCMP officers remembered five years after Moncton shooting

MONCTON, N.B.
The Canadian Press
The commanding officer of the RCMP in New Brunswick is calling on the public to continue to honour the legacy of three Mounties killed by a gunman in Moncton five years ago today.

Constables Fabrice Gevaudan, Dave Ross and Doug Larche were killed, while constables Eric Dubois and Darlene Goguen were wounded when Justin Bourque targeted police officers in hopes of sparking an anti-government rebellion.

Assistant commissioner Larry Tremblay said no one will forget the fear and loss of that day or the strength and support shown by the people of Moncton and New Brunswick.

He says people can honour the legacy of the officers by looking out for each other and helping keep the community safe.

The RCMP was ordered to pay $550,000 for failing to properly arm and train its members for a shooting rampage.

Carbine rifles were not available to general duty officers at the time of the Moncton shootings, and during a trial on Canada Labour Code charges, numerous witnesses said the guns could have made a difference.

The high-powered carbines were approved in 2011, but their rollout was delayed on several occasions.

