Families lay victims of Nova Scotia rampage to rest, postpone public services

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Friends of Joey Webber pay their respects at his residence in Wyses Corner, N.S. on April 25, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Families of the 22 people killed in a murderous rampage in Nova Scotia are making arrangements to lay their loved ones to rest.

Obituaries posted in a local newspaper say close friends and relatives are holding private funeral service for many of the victims.

But some say public celebrations of the lives lost will have to wait until the COVID-19 pandemic is contained.

Related: Together at a distance: How does a ‘casserole culture’ grieve as one when people are told to stay apart?

Many mourners are finding ways to pay their respects within the constraints of physical distancing.

In lieu of a formal funeral service, a memorial motorcade will roll past 36-year-old Joe Webber’s home in the Halifax suburb of Wyses Corner on Sunday.

Meanwhile, police in Sudbury, Ont., saluted slain RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson at a tribute in the public square Friday.

Officers who couldn’t attend because of the 10-person cap on funerals were encouraged to wear red in the Mountie’s honour.

