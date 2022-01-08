Families are commemorating the loss of loved ones who died after Iranian forces downed a passenger jet two years ago today.

A Ukrainian International Airlines flight was shot down by Iranian forces on Jan. 8, 2020.

Nearly 140 of the 176 people killed in the crash had ties to Canada.

Titled “the open wound in the sky,” the partly virtual ceremony includes speeches by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims says the two-hour event will be followed by an outdoor vigil in Toronto’s north end.

Iran snubbed another deadline earlier this week set by Canada and its allies to negotiate a settlement for the families.