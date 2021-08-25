Families of Michael Spavor, Michael Kovrig to walk ‘7,000 steps for freedom’ to call for their release

Open this photo in gallery A young man holds a sign bearing photographs of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor on Jan. 21, 2020, who are being detained in China. The two will have been imprisoned for 1,000 days on Sept. 4, 2021. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Supporters of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor plan to march through Ottawa on Sept. 5 to mark 1,000 days since the two Canadians were first detained in China in 2018.

On Facebook, the men’s families urged people to join them “in walking 7000 steps” as a way to recognize their “courage and resilience” and to “inspire action” that will help bring them home.

“Every day in his cell, Michael Kovrig walks 7,000 steps to keep his mind and body healthy. Michael Spavor uses yoga, meditation, and exercises to stay strong,” the families said. “To show solidarity with them, we will be walking as a group in Ottawa on September 5th.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor were detained in December, 2018, soon after the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver on a U.S. extradition request.

Both were charged with espionage and put on trial this year. Earlier this month, a Chinese court handed Mr. Spavor an 11-year prison sentence, but no verdict has been forthcoming in Mr. Kovrig’s case. Ottawa regards their detention as political and the case against them unfounded.

The walk in solidarity of the two Michaels falls a day after they will be marking 1,000 days in prison. It will begin at Windsor Park at 9:30 a.m. and follow the canal pathway to Major’s Hill Park. Those who cannot join the march in Ottawa are urged to walk 7,000 steps wherever they are and to post a photo on social media, using the hashtag #bringthemhome.

The march in Ottawa is one of a number of events planned to observe that grim milestone. The Globe and Mail, which prints a tally of the time the two Michaels have spent in detention on its front page every day, is organizing a letter-writing campaign to the Chinese embassy in Ottawa.

Michael Kovrig’s old punk band has also released a song calling for his release. On Wednesday, Bankrupt, the Hungarian band Mr. Kovrig performed with while he lived in Budapest, put out a new collaborative music video for “The Plane to Toronto,” which features supporters around the world handing out “free Michael Kovrig” signs to each other.

“We’re hoping this could start a campaign of people posting photos and videos of themselves holding the Free Michael poster on social media,” said singer Balazs Sarkadi. “We’d like to see lots of #FreeMichaelKovrig posts.”

Speaking to The Globe last month, Mr. Kovrig’s wife, Vina Nadjibulla, said that “one of the hardest parts of this experience for Michael has been the crushing sense of isolation, he’s so disconnected from reality, from the world.”

Story continues below advertisement

“What really helps his morale is to know that people are thinking of him, not just his family who are advocating for him but people around the world,” she said. Ms. Nadjibulla added that, as important as those demonstrations of solidarity are, she hopes there’s a sustained effort to appeal to the Canadian government “to do everything to bring him home.”

So far, any action taken by Ottawa has been unsuccessful. Most observers agree that if Canada or the U.S. were to drop the case, China would likely release them. Beijing has never said this explicitly, and the Canadian government has ruled out intervening, saying it would undermine judicial independence.

Hearings in Ms. Meng’s case wrapped up in Vancouver last week. A judge in B.C. is currently considering the verdict, a process that could take months.

Some supporters have hoped that Ottawa could convince Washington to drop the extradition request against Ms. Meng, or to negotiate some kind of settlement with Huawei that avoids her being sent to the United States.

A Chinese state-run newspaper recently initiated a petition drive to urge Ottawa to free Ms. Meng, describing her detention as “blatant political persecution.” A foreign ministry spokeswoman in Beijing said that the millions who signed in support represented the “voice from China, and I hope Canada can listen to it.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.