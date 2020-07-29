Families of Nova Scotia mass shooting victims transform protest into march of thanks

Open this photo in gallery Family and friends of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting display their appreciation after an inquiry was announced, in Halifax, on July 29, 2020. The Canadian Press

About 100 people, including relatives of those killed in a mass shooting in April, marched through the streets of Halifax today to thank their supporters.

The event was held a day after the federal and Nova Scotia governments decided to establish a full public inquiry to investigate the tragedy.

The victims’ families had originally planned a march to protest last week’s decision by Ottawa and the province to hold a joint review of the circumstances surrounding the April 18-19 rampage that killed 22 people.

Scores of experts, academics, politicians, women’s groups, senators and family members had come forward to criticize the review, saying it would lack openness, accountability and legal clout.

On Tuesday, several Liberal MPs in the province broke ranks with the government to call for a full inquiry, and federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced a joint federal-provincial public inquiry with the power to compel witnesses to testify and produce documents.

Today, a long line of marchers gathered under bright sunshine and sweltering heat on the Halifax waterfront before they walked north to the legislature, where they circled the building once and headed back to the harbour.

