Open this photo in gallery: Lawyer Michael Scott in Halifax on July 28, 2022.Kelly Clark/The Canadian Press

A lawyer representing a majority of the families affected by the April 2022 mass shooting in Nova Scotia says they have yet to see any “concrete change” by the RCMP.

Michael Scott says there has been little contact with the national police force since an inquiry report released in March detailed widespread failures in how the Mounties responded to Canada’s worst mass shooting.

In a story first reported earlier this week, the Globe and Mail released details of an internal memo from assistant commissioner Sorab Rupa calling for a “timely and decisive” acknowledgment of those failures.

Scott says the families are still waiting for a meaningful apology that accepts that mistakes were made in responding to the rampage that resulted in 22 people being murdered.

What lessons can be drawn from the months-long Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry?

In an emailed response, an RCMP spokeswoman says the force is working on the inquiry’s recommendations in order to address “gaps in our approach.”

Robin Percival says the RCMP is planning an initial inquiry response update on its website next month to be followed by a “more significant” public update later in the fall, along with the release of a strategy and action plan.

The Mass Casualty Commission found significant failings in the RCMP response to the tragedy, from a failure to quickly issue public alerts to a disregard of evidence provided by witnesses.

The commission’s more than 3,000-page report also found that the Mounties were ill-trained and ill-equipped to deal with the situation as it unfolded.