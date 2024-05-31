Families of women murdered by Robert Pickton respond to his violent death

Open this photo in gallery: Lorelei Williams, left to right, wipes tears from her eyes, as Michele Pineault, and Sarah Jean de Vries, look on during a news conference following news of Robert Pickton's death, with family members of his victims in Vancouver on May. 31, 2024.ETHAN CAIRNS/The Canadian Press

Rosalee Walton did her best to avoid the name of her older sister Dawn Crey’s killer while he was alive.

“I just don’t say the person’s name. I don’t write the name. I don’t post news about that person who took my sister,” she told The Globe Friday afternoon from her home in Seattle.

But like other family members of women killed by Robert Pickton, Ms. Walton said she felt overwhelmed as she began processing what she said might “be a closure of sorts” upon learning of the serial killer’s death Friday.

Mr. Pickton died 12 days after he was violently assaulted in prison at Port-Cartier Institution in Quebec. He was 74. He was convicted in 2007 of second-degree murder for the deaths of Sereena Abotsway, Mona Wilson, Andrea Joesbury, Brenda Ann Wolfe, Marnie Frey and Georgina Papin.

The remains or DNA of another 33 women – including that of Ms. Crey – were found on his farm.

Families of three of the women gathered at a Downtown Eastside beachside park Friday afternoon to lay mementos, dried sage and flowers at a memorial to missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Many struggled with a mixture of happiness that he was finally gone, to frustration at cases left unresolved, to renewed sadness about the decades spent without their loved ones.

Ms. Walton said her sister was the fourth of seven siblings, all of whom were scattered by the province to different homes in their childhood. Because of this government intervention, Ms. Walton said she didn’t get to know her sister very well before her death, but she said her sister always had a strong love for her family.

That’s why it’s incredibly sad, she said, that Ms. Crey never got to see how the estranged siblings had reconnected in adulthood to form deep friendships.

“We know each other so much better now and we’re always there – no matter what has been going on, all of us will always just jump in and get together,” Ms. Walton said. “Had she been here, she would have been able to be around and experience that part. So she’s missing out now.”

Ms. Walton said her family has relief from the recent talks of his potential for day parole, a possibility she was outraged could even be contemplated by the Canadian justice system.

Michelle Pineault showed up at the Downtown Eastside park to honour her 20-year-old daughter Stephanie Lane, whose smiling high school yearbook photo adorned the tote bag on Ms. Pineault’s shoulder.

Clutching several stems of sunflowers, Ms. Pineault said she was overjoyed at Mr. Pickton’s death, which she had prayed wouldn’t come on Tuesday – the day her late daughter would have turned 48.

“So, 28 years I have lived without my daughter, knowing that this animal murdered her, and that there was no justice for her in any way, shape, or form. So I’m elated. I’m happy,” said Ms. Pineault, who burst into tears.

Ms. Pineault said that since losing Ms. Lane, her “life has not been about my daughter – my life has been about Pickton.”

Cynthia Cardinal was Georgina Papin’s sister. She said Mr. Pickton’s death will bring healing for many families, including some of those who didn’t have their cases heard.

“Because they didn’t get their day in court, [that’s] what I’m really sad about. But I’m also feeling really happy right now,” said Ms. Cardinal.

“I’m like – wow, finally. I can actually move on and heal and I can put this behind me.”

An investigation continues into the deadly assault on Mr. Pickton.

Federal Public Safety Minister Daniel LeBlanc issued a statement saying he was aware of Mr. Pickton’s death and his “thoughts are with the families of the victims of this individual’s heinous crimes.”

B.C. Premier David Eby and B.C. Opposition Leader Kevin Falcon were more blunt.

“Good riddance,” they both said.

Mr. Eby said he expected the death would open old wounds for families of the victims.

“Robert Pickton preyed on the most vulnerable people in our society, people who were cast aside as less-than-equal, not as worthy, and he was able to murder so many people just because of the profile of the people he chose to victimize. And

“Our focus needs to continue to be to recognize that every single person in this province is valued and welcome.”

With reports from The Canadian Press