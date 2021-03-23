 Skip to main content
Family doctors push for greater involvement in Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Pziefer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee, Ontario, on Monday March 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Family doctors in Ontario say they want to be more involved in the province’s COVID-19 vaccination effort.

The Ontario College of Family Physicians says a recent survey found 60 per cent of vaccine-hesitant respondents were more likely to get immunized if a family doctor endorsed and administered their shot.

Dr. Liz Muggah, president of the group, says it’s in the public interest to have family doctors more involved in giving out the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna shots, which have less stringent storage requirements.

Some family physicians in Toronto, Peel Region, Hamilton, Guelph, Peterborough and Simcoe-Muskoka are offering Oxford-AstraZeneca shots to patients aged 60 and older as part of a pilot project.

There have also been calls for family doctors to be more involved in helping vaccinate seniors who can’t access mass immunization sites.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says more vaccine supply will be sent to primary care physicians in the future, though she did not provide specifics.

Ontario reported 1,546 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and nine more deaths linked to the virus.

Ms. Elliott says there are 465 new cases in Toronto, 329 in Peel Region, and 161 in York Region.

Today’s data is based on nearly 32,600 tests completed.

Ontario reports 868 people are hospitalized with the virus, an increase of 55 from Monday.

The province says that 1,271 cases were resolved since the last daily update.

Another 50,659 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Monday’s report.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says people across the province can’t let their guard down as the province’s science advisers warn of a third wave of COVID-19. Ford said that people must continue to follow public-health guidance even as vaccines become more widely available. The Canadian Press

