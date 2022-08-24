Dawn Marie Walker is seen in an undated handout photo.Kathy Walker/The Canadian Press

Family and friends of Dawn Walker say she will have her community’s support upon her return to Canada.

Walker, 48, is to be handed to Canadian authorities on Wednesday after spending two weeks in U.S. federal custody.

Police allege the Saskatoon woman faked her death and that of her son, prompting a two-week missing persons investigation before the pair were found in Oregon City, Ore., earlier this month.

At her detention hearing Tuesday in Oregon, her lawyer told court that Walker is the victim of domestic abuse and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The father of Walker’s son has told Saskatoon radio station CKOM that he would never hurt her or the boy and police in the city have said any previous allegations made by Walker were investigated, but no charges were laid.

Eleanore Sunchild, a Saskatchewan lawyer and friend of Walker’s, says her case is important because it highlights the challenges Indigenous women face when accessing the justice system.

She says Walker’s story has resonated with other women across Canada who have their own stories of abuse, and they will continue to support Walker as her case makes it way through the courts.

“I’m so happy that people were able to see Dawn’s point of view,” Sunchild said Wednesday.

“It’s really great to see people were supporting her and could relate to her story.”

