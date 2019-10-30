 Skip to main content

Canada

Family mourns paramedic killed in crash on icy Saskatchewan highway

REGINA
The Canadian Press
A funeral service for a paramedic killed in a crash on an icy highway in northern Saskatchewan will be held Sunday in Regina.

Leigh Daniel Schroeder, who was 28, died after an ambulance and a truck collided near Beauval on Friday afternoon.

Two children in the truck were also killed.

Schroeder’s obituary says he was both a journeyman electrician and a primary care paramedic.

It says he was settling into the community of Meadow Lake and died doing what he loved to do – helping others.

Schroeder was described as a devoted son, brother and friend.

The Association of Saskatchewan Paramedics offered condolences to both Schroeder’s family and the family of the children on its Facebook page.

“We grieve and mourn at your side as we all begin our journey of healing together,” said the post.

