Canada

Family of Canadian man detained in Egypt urges Francois-Philippe Champagne to help bring him home

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Includes correction
Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is seen in London, on Dec. 3, 2019. Champagne’s spokesman says Yasser Ahmed Albaz’s case was part of a discussion between Champagne and his Egyptian counterpart at a meeting today in Egypt.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is raising the case of a Canadian man detained in Cairo with the Egyptian government today.

Champagne’s spokesman says Yasser Ahmed Albaz’s case was part of a discussion between Champagne and his Egyptian counterpart at a meeting today in Egypt.

Champagne is there for an African development conference.

Albaz, a 51-year-old man from Oakville, Ont., has been in a Cairo prison since February when he was detained at the airport on his way home from a business trip.

He is a dual citizen who was travelling on his Canadian passport.

His family is in Ottawa today to ask for help, saying they still do not know why Albaz was detained and questioned and that they are worried for his health and safety.

Editor’s note: (Dec. 12, 2019): This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Yasser Ahmed Albaz’s name and age.

