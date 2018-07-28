Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

The family of a young woman who was killed in a mass shooting in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood says she won’t be forgotten “for one moment.”
In an obituary posted online by the funeral home where her service will be held, the family says 18-year-old Reese Fallon will be “deeply missed.”
Fallon died after a gunman shot at pedestrians and restaurant-goers on Toronto’s bustling Danforth Avenue last Sunday.
Ten-year-old Julianna Kozis and the accused gunman also died as a result of the attack, and 13 others were injured.
The obituary says Fallon had recently graduated high school, and was set to study nursing at Hamilton’s McMaster University in the fall.
It says she loved her coworkers at Loblaws, and adored her friends in the Young Liberals “who embraced and loved the strong and sassy girl she was.”
“We wish our sweet angel eternal peace and light,” the obituary reads. “We will never forget you for one moment, and we will always carry you in our hearts.”
“Reese will be deeply missed by her big sister Riley and her little sister Quinn,” the family says.
“She will be deeply missed but not forgotten by all of her close honorary family members, cousins, extended family and of course all of her close and beautiful friends,” they said.
A public visitation will be held for Fallon on Sunday, followed by a funeral service on Monday.
