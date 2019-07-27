 Skip to main content

Canada Family of former Ontario minister David Caplan says he died after a fire accident

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Family of former Ontario minister David Caplan says he died after a fire accident

Emerald Bensadoun
Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Health and Long Term Care Minister David Caplan attends a news conference in Toronto on Tuesday October 7, 2008. Ontario Premier Doug Ford says former provincial health minister David Caplan has died. The Liberal politician was first elected in 1997 and served until 2011, when he chose not to run for re-election.

FRANK GUNN/The Canadian Press

Former provincial health minister David Caplan died after a “tragic fire accident” in his north Toronto home, according to his family.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death. He was 54 and left us much too soon,” said a statement from the family.

Earlier this week, Toronto police launched a sudden death investigation. On Saturday they said the death is not considered suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Fire Services, which are investigating the incident alongside police, said they were called to Mr. Caplan’s home on Wednesday night.

Toronto paramedics have said emergency crews transported a man with life-threatening injuries to hospital.

Police spokeswoman Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said an autopsy was conducted Friday but the results have not been released.

Mr. Caplan’s family said the late Liberal politician “fought tirelessly” for social justice across Ontario.

“David had a special ability to bring people together to focus on what we have in common rather than what keeps us apart,” said the family statement.

“While David was a public champion to so many people in this community and across the province, to us he was part of a large, but tightly knit and loving family.”

Mr. Caplan served in Dalton McGuinty’s cabinet when the Liberals rose to power in 2003.

Story continues below advertisement

He was forced out as health minister in 2009 over the eHealth scandal in which millions of dollars went to consultants with government ties, and over expense account abuses. Many felt Mr. Caplan had been treated unfairly, particularly since most of the abuses at the agency took place under his predecessor.

Caplan, who also served as infrastructure minister, remained in office until 2011, when he and several other prominent Liberals chose not to run for re-election.

Politicians of all stripes have described him as a dedicated and hard-working public servant.

Mr. Caplan’s funeral will be held Sunday morning.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter