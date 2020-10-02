 Skip to main content
Family of Indigenous woman subjected to slurs in Quebec hospital before death to announce lawsuit

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
A picture of Joyce Echaquan is seen during a vigil in front of the hospital where she died, in Joliette, Que., on Sept. 29, 2020.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The family of an Indigenous woman subjected to insults as she lay dying in hospital says it will seek justice for her by launching legal proceedings.

Members of Joyce Echaquan’s family, community members and lawyer Jean-Francois Bertrand say they will announce their legal action later today in Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal.

On Thursday, the regional health authority confirmed that a second health-care worker had been fired in connection with the treatment of Echaquan, a mother of seven.

Before her death, the 37-year-old Atikamekw mother filmed herself from her hospital bed Monday while she was in clear distress and pleading for help.

Toward the end of the video, two female hospital staff can be seen entering her room and are heard making insulting comments towards Echaquan, who had been admitted with stomach pain.

This week, the health authority for the Joliette region said in a statement it was working with members of the Atikamekw community to prevent similar incidents.

