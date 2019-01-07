 Skip to main content

Canada Family of Quebec woman missing in Burkina Faso reassured Ottawa taking case seriously

Family of Quebec woman missing in Burkina Faso reassured Ottawa taking case seriously

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Luca Tacchetto and Edith Blais are seen in this undated handout photo from the Facebook page.

HO/The Canadian Press

The sister of a Quebec woman who went missing in West Africa last month says her family finally feels Canadian authorities are taking the case seriously.

Sherbrooke native Edith Blais and her Italian friend Luca Tacchetto were travelling by car in Burkina Faso when all communication with their families abruptly ended Dec. 15.

Blais’ sister, Melanie Bergeron Blais, said today officials with Global Affairs Canada visited the family on Sunday to answer questions and listen to their concerns.

Before that it had been difficult getting information about her missing sister from federal authorities, she said.

A Canadian government website recommends avoiding non-essential travel to Burkina Faso due to the threat of terrorism. Media have reported Blais’ disappearance is being treated as a possible kidnapping, but Bergeron Blais said the family has received no confirmation the pair were abducted.

They were last seen in the city of Bobo-Dioulasso, in the country’s southwest, and had planned to drive to the capital of Ouagadougou before crossing into neighbouring Togo. Blais had planned to work with an organization attempting to reforest parts of Togo.

