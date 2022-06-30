Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s mother, Claudette Beals, is comforted after singing at a public memorial and walk for justice held to honour the woman who fell to her death from a balcony while police were in her apartment in Toronto on July 25.Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press

The family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet has filed a lawsuit against several police officers and the head of Ontario’s police watchdog more than two years after the 29-year-old woman fell from a Toronto balcony.

The lawsuit, which was filed earlier this week, also names as defendants the province’s attorney general, the City of Toronto and the Toronto Community Housing Corporation.

Korchinski-Paquet died after falling from the balcony of her west end apartment in May 2020 while police, who were called to conduct a wellness check, were in the home.

The province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, later found there were no grounds to charge any of the officers involved.

The statement of claim filed this week alleges Korchinski-Paquet’s relatives suffered emotional distress after they were provided with “misleading information” at the time of her death.

Jason E. Bogle, the lawyer representing Korchinski-Paquet’s family, has released a video that he alleges shows an interaction between Toronto police and Korchinski-Paquet moments before she fell.

The defendants, who have 20 days to file a statement of defence after being served with the suit, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.