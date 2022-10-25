Candida Macarine in an undated family handout photo.HO/The Canadian Press

The family of an 86-year-old woman who was found dead on the floor of a Montreal-area emergency room last year is calling for a new investigation into the circumstances of her death following the release of a coroner’s report.

Emmanuel Macarine and his sister Gilda told a news conference today a new investigation is needed from the coroner’s office because the report released last month raised more questions and omitted crucial and pertinent evidence.

They also believe that racial discrimination and negligence might have played a role in the death of Candida Macarine, who was of Filipino origin.

The family says handwritten notes from doctors at Lakeshore General Hospital in the suburb of Pointe-Claire indicated that Macarine spoke neither English nor French, but in fact she did speak English but did not have her hearing aids.

Medical records show Macarine was supposed to receive medical checks every 15 minutes but at least 30 minutes passed before hospital staff found her dead on the floor in February 2021.

The family also questions why she was not transferred to intensive care after a blood test showed elevated risk of cardiac arrest.